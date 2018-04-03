  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Aguero ruled out of Liverpool Champions League clash

The City striker will miss the game with a knee injury.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 5:07 PM
24 minutes ago 867 Views 5 Comments
http://the42.ie/3938016
Aguero misses out tomorrow evening.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images
Aguero misses out tomorrow evening.
Aguero misses out tomorrow evening.
Image: Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Getty Images

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER Sergio Aguero will not feature in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was thought to be in contention for a place on the bench at Anfield, but the Premier League leaders have ruled him out completely.

Aguero has not featured for City since a 1-0 win over Chelsea on 4 March after suffering a knee injury in training.

He has missed five games in that spell, with Pep Guardiola telling his pre-match news conference today that his talisman still wasn’t 100%.

“Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn’t comfortable,” said Guardiola.

Liverpool have their own injury concerns with Joel Matip ruled out for the season following a thigh injury picked up at the weekend.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Steve O'Rourke
@steveohrourke
steve@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'Winning is everything - now itâs time to step up, and take our prize'
'Winning is everything - now it’s time to step up, and take our prize'
Munster's Conor Murray underlines his deep rugby intelligence
Another blow for Saracens as South African owners want out
FOOTBALL
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
Man City midfielder expresses gratitude to Klopp ahead of Champions League showdown
'I believe I deserve' Player of the Year - De Bruyne
Tough-tackling Juventus defender Chiellini doesn't expect to stop Ronaldo scoring this evening
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Strike move for Leavy try a snippet of what defines Leinster at their very best
Cullen's Leinster take another big step forward after laying down their credentials
McCall: Ireland's Grand Slam success a factor in Leinster's big win
LEINSTER
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
Wales look to Scarlets as they seek Gatland's replacement
No sign of Nacewa slowing down as Leinster captain continues to defy his years
Cullen praises young guns Leavy and Ryan as Leinster win the big moments
PREMIER LEAGUE
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation
Do you agree with our Premier League team of the Season?
Winning title against Man United would be 'wonderful' – De Bruyne

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie