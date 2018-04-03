Aguero ruled out of Liverpool Champions League clash

MANCHESTER CITY STRIKER Sergio Aguero will not feature in tomorrow’s Champions League quarter-final clash with Liverpool.

The 29-year-old was thought to be in contention for a place on the bench at Anfield, but the Premier League leaders have ruled him out completely.

Aguero has not featured for City since a 1-0 win over Chelsea on 4 March after suffering a knee injury in training.

He has missed five games in that spell, with Pep Guardiola telling his pre-match news conference today that his talisman still wasn’t 100%.

“Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn’t comfortable,” said Guardiola.

Liverpool have their own injury concerns with Joel Matip ruled out for the season following a thigh injury picked up at the weekend.

