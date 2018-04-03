  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Tuesday 3 April, 2018
Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation

The defender picked up the injury in the win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

By Steve O'Rourke Tuesday 3 Apr 2018, 12:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,256 Views 3 Comments
Joel Matip's season is 'likely over' following an injury picked up this weekend.
Image: Marc Atkins/Offside/Getty Images
Image: Marc Atkins/Offside/Getty Images

LIVERPOOL ARE LIKELY to be without defender Joel Matip for the remainder of the season.

The centre-half picked up a thigh injury during his side’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite being able to play the full 90 minutes, the club confirmed today that he will require surgery to correct the problem.

The Anfield outfit added that the procedure is “likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”

Matip has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club in this campaign and Liverpool say that Jurgen Klopp will provide a further update on his condition this afternoon.

