Matip's season 'likely over' after Liverpool confirm thigh operation

Joel Matip's season is 'likely over' following an injury picked up this weekend.

LIVERPOOL ARE LIKELY to be without defender Joel Matip for the remainder of the season.

The centre-half picked up a thigh injury during his side’s 2-1 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Despite being able to play the full 90 minutes, the club confirmed today that he will require surgery to correct the problem.

The Anfield outfit added that the procedure is “likely to end the 26-year-old’s involvement in the remainder of the 2017-18 season.”

Matip has made 35 appearances in all competitions for the club in this campaign and Liverpool say that Jurgen Klopp will provide a further update on his condition this afternoon.

