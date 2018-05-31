Rory Best ruled out of Ireland's tour of Australia with hamstring injury

IRELAND CAPTAIN RORY Best has been ruled out of the three-Test tour of Australia with a hamstring injury.

Best pictured during Ireland's team session at Carton House earlier. Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

The Ulster hooker sustained the injury in the week leading up to the province’s crucial Champions Cup play-off win over Ospreys earlier this month, and has failed to recover in time to travel with the squad.

Best will be replaced in Joe Schmidt’s travelling party by Munster’s Niall Scannell, with Sean Cronin in pole position to start next Saturday’s first Test in Brisbane while Rob Herring provides the other option.

Schmidt said no decision has been made on who will take over the captaincy duties, but vice-captains Peter O’Mahony and Johnny Sexton will be in the frame.

More to follow…