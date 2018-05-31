Schmidt on Carbery move: 'If you're not playing in the position it's hard to develop'

IRELAND HEAD COACH Joe Schmidt has welcomed news of Joey Carbery’s move from Leinster to Munster.

The young Leinster star has been the subject of ongoing links away from the European champions as the need for him to play regularly at out-half grows in the year leading up to the World Cup.

However, shortly after the IRFU confirmed the move for Carbery, Schmidt made efforts to distance himself from the perception that he orchestrated the move, stressing that contact was made with Leinster in a bid to boost Ulster’s out-half options.

“It’s very new news to me, I haven’t had time to digest it,” said Schmidt as his squad prepares to fly to Australia.

“The initial conversation with Leo (Cullen), myself and David Nucifora was not the best timing for any of us,” the Kiwi said of the proposal put to Leinster in the week of a knockout Champions Cup fixture.

“I had a job to do. All we asked was if there was any interest for Ross (Byrne) or Joey to go to Ulster. We had to see if there was any chance at all.

If there was no interest then it was a different story. (Joey) mulled that over, got an approach from Munster in the mean time.”

However the process of Carbery’s move unfolded, the switch to the southern province will almost certainly see him play much more regularly at out-half, an event Schmidt has long wanted to see come to pass.

“In anyone’s pathway to development, if you’re not playing in the position it’s hard to develop in that position,” said the Kiwi at Carton House today.

“The proof is in the pudding. He’s going to get an opportunity (to play 10 in Munster), there is going to be competition.

“It may turn out to be a good move if he can make the most of it.”