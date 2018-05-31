Joey Carbery confirms he is leaving Leinster to join Munster next season

JOEY CARBERY WILL leave Leinster to join Munster, the player and IRFU have confirmed this afternoon.

The 22-year-old out-half will move to the southern province ahead of the 2018/19 season.

Both Carbery and Joe Schmidt are due to address the media at the Ireland camp in Carton House shortly.

Carbery has been the subject of ongoing links away from the European and Pro14 champions as the need for him to play regularly in the out-half position grows in the year leading up to the World Cup.

Ulster were originally mooted as a suitable destination given their need for a senior out-half, but Munster head coach Johann van Graan reportedly met with Carbery recently to discuss the possibility of moving to Limerick.

No details have been released on the length of contract, or whether his switch is a loan agreement.

Carbery is part of Schmidt’s squad for Ireland’s summer tour of Australia after helping Leinster to a historic double this season.

More to follow…

