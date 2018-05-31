This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Edinburgh set for new 7,800-capacity home at Murrayfield

The Pro14 side hope to be playing their home games at the new venue by the 2019/20 season.

By Ryan Bailey Thursday 31 May 2018, 11:20 AM
25 minutes ago 1,033 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4045898
An artist's impression of the new ground.
Image: Edinburgh Rugby
An artist's impression of the new ground.
An artist's impression of the new ground.
Image: Edinburgh Rugby

SCOTTISH RUGBY HAS today unveiled plans for a new purpose-built stadium to be built on the grounds of Murrayfield to become the home of Guinness Pro14 side Edinburgh.

A planning application has been submitted to the City of Edinburgh Council and the facility, which will include a 3G playing surface and covered stands on all four sides, is intended to be ready for the 2019/20 season.

Edinburgh will continue to play their home games on the main pitch at Murrayfield next season while work is being completed on their new home, which will be located on land currently used as training pitches.

The capacity of the venue will be 7,800 and Scottish Rugby hopes to use the facility for the wider rugby community in Scotland, as well as the possibility of hosting other sports there.

“We are incredibly excited to be in a position to be able to submit this application to give Edinburgh a new home,” Scottish Rugby’s chief operating officer, Dominic McKay, said.

“After many years of exhausting all the potential stadium and playing ground options for Edinburgh in the local area, we have taken the initiative and will be investing ourselves to develop a venue that can help the team to grow and provide a great spectator experience.

“We are fortunate to have space within the BT Murrayfield campus to comfortably accommodate this planned new facility and retain practice pitches for all elements of rugby.

“We see this as adding increased flexibility to the BT Murrayfield site and believe we have submitted a robust, sensible application and hope it will be viewed favourably.

“I’d like to thank the City of Edinburgh Council for their support to date and look forward to working with them over the coming months.”

Edinburgh started last season playing fixtures at the 5,500-capacity Myreside ground and had intended to make that a permanent home for three seasons, but moved all games back to Murrayfield in February as Richard Cockerill’s side reached the knockout stages of the Pro14 and Challenge Cup.

On today’s announcement, head coach Cockerill added: “I’ve said right from the start that Edinburgh has a lot of potential but it had lacked a strong culture and sense of identity.

“What is exciting about this new project is that as a club, as players, staff and fans we could have a home that we can begin to build something from. It will give us a focal point, excellent facilities and a chance to move the club forward both on and off the pitch.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship

Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
'I've discovered your true face' - Benzema hits back over World Cup omission
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
FOOTBALL
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
'My father doesn't make decisions for my career. I'm the one who decides'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
IRELAND
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie