This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 31 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission

Melbourne-born flanker Pete Samu is eligible for Australia but needs NZR’s agreement to play.

By AFP Thursday 31 May 2018, 7:13 AM
1 hour ago 2,158 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4045506
Pete Samu in possession for the Crusaders.
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO
Pete Samu in possession for the Crusaders.
Pete Samu in possession for the Crusaders.
Image: Photosport/Martin Hunter/INPHO

WALLABIES COACH MICHAEL Cheika said he is keeping a spot open for Pete Samu as New Zealand considers whether to release the Canterbury Crusaders back-rower to debut for his national team.

The highly-rated Samu was a notable omission when Australia’s 32-man squad was announced on Wednesday for next month’s three-Test series against Ireland.

The Melbourne-born flanker is eligible for the Wallabies after announcing this week that he will switch to the ACT Brumbies next year, but he needs New Zealand Rugby’s agreement to play under his contract with the Crusaders.

Cheika said he wanted him in the squad, and Rugby Australia was trying to get clearance for the first Test against the Six Nations champions in Brisbane next week.

“I’ve been told at this point I can’t select him,” Cheika said. “There is a spot for him there. It’s in others’ hands. I’m not really involved in that part of it. I’m hoping there will be some more clarity about that [on Thursday].”

NZR head of professional rugby Chris Lendrum said a Rugby Australia request to release Samu was still being considered, “but nothing has been decided yet”. Crusaders chief Hamish Riach has backed Samu’s bid to play for the Wallabies.

“He’s Australian, he’s committed to the Brumbies next year, the Wallabies want him and he’s clearly going to play international rugby for the Wallabies at some point,” Riach told Radio Sport in New Zealand. “So we’re quite happy for that to be sooner rather than later.”

Samu has been in top form for the Crusaders this season, enticing the Brumbies to bring him back to Australia, with the club’s head coach Dan McKellar calling him “a powerful back-rower with good speed and a skill-set that suits how we want to play”.

Samu originally played for Randwick in Sydney, before switching to Tasman in New Zealand from where he was spotted by the Crusaders and earned a Super Rugby contract in 2016.

Australia play Ireland in Brisbane on 9 June, Melbourne on 16 June and Sydney on 23 June.

© – AFP, 2018

Eddie Jones hits back at Bath over criticism of England training

‘We had high hopes coming into it and we fell short, so it’s very disappointing’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FRANCE
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Highlights: France come from 12 points down to beat Ireland at U20 World Championship
Three quick-fire French tries keep Ireland from upsetting hosts in U20 World Championship opener
As it happened: Ireland v France, World Rugby U20 Championship
FOOTBALL
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
Xavi: 'Madrid have a winning gene and Barca have fallen asleep'
FA chief executive confirms Premier League set for mid-season break
Huddersfield show Wagner love with new three-year deal after Premier League survival
IRELAND
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
Crusaders star could still feature against Ireland despite Wallabies omission
4 events for... runners looking for a challenge, supporters looking for a spectacle
Australia's Reece Hodge believes Ireland are 'the form team in the world'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
Ex-Liverpool goalkeeper wants Karius to be given chance to 'set the record straight'
'A roomful of blue rinse old ladies sat staring at us in silent horror. I don’t think they even realised there was a football match on'
'He can play six, eight and two. This is cool'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie