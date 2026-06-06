Galway crush Dublin to earn fourth Leinster hurling title

Galway 4-29

Dublin 4-15

GALWAY LAID WASTE to a disappointing Dublin side in this Leinster hurling final in Croke Park, avenging their defeat in the round-robin game in Salthill and entering the conversation for where Liam MacCarthy might end up residing.

Always in control and setting the terms of the engagement, Galway brought far more aggression than Dublin and richly earned their favourites tag with the bookies, while upsetting many in punditry-land who felt that the time had come for this Dublin side.

Their defeat in Salthill came from an avalanche of late goals but Dublin never were able to get to that level, with Daithí Burke, who gained a knee strap in the middle of the first half, mastering John Hetherton in the air before Dublin gradually ran out of ideas.

Tom Monaghan was superb with 0-7 from play, two late scores from under the Hogan Stand underlining his excellence, while they landed three late goals from an Aaron Niland penalty, a Conor Cooney triumph of perseverance and a gorgeous move finished off by substitute John Fleming.

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