'We asked the players to show character' - Ireland U21s bounce back to draw with Croatia

Croatia 2

Republic of Ireland 2

JIM CRAWFORD HAILED Ireland’s ‘character and resilience’ after twice coming from behind to force a draw with Croatia in today’s U21 friendly in Zagreb.

The Boys in Green – who will face Qatar’s U23s on Tuesday – are using the two games in Croatia as preparation for September’s conclusion to the Euro qualifiers, with games against Slovakia, Kazakhstan and England to come.

“I thought we were the better team today, certainly in the first-half. We were excellent, we had a good structure about us with lots of fantastic play,” said the Ireland manager.

“Croatia are top of their qualifying group and I think they will qualify no problem, so that’s the measure of the performance and result. We asked the players to show the Irish character and identity that we want – and they did. It was a performance you would stand over.”

Crawford handed a first U21 start to Rory Finneran, the Newcastle United teen who made his senior Ireland debut off the bench in last month’s friendly win over Grenada in Spain, but he conceded the penalty that put Ireland behind after six minutes.

Crawford said: “It was a penalty that wasn’t a penalty. I said it to the referee. I thought it was a shocking decision.”

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Luka Vrbančic converted from the spot, but the hosts were reeled in before half-time when Sam Curtis, the former St Patrick’s Athletic defender at Sheffield United, started and finished a move involving Michael Noonan, with a low first-time effort to the net.

Sam Curtis (file photo). Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Croatia restored the lead with 15 minutes remaining through a Sean Grehan own goal, after a mix-up with goalkeeper Noah Jauny. But Ireland rallied and skipper Grehan redeemed himself with a volleyed equaliser off a Jamie Mullins corner nine minutes from time.

Sean Grehan (file photo). Michael Zemanek / INPHO Michael Zemanek / INPHO / INPHO

“We gave away a freak goal that we should have dealt with better but these things happen. We showed character and resilience after that and went about our business,” added Crawford.

The Ireland equaliser was Grehan’s first Under-21 goal and the ex-Bohemians defender said: “We were really good and unfortunate not to win the game. We were just unfortunate with the penalty and own goal. We will take a lot on board from this game.”

Ireland: Jauny, Curtis (Lipsiuc, 73’), Gallagher, Grehan, C. O’Sullivan, McManus (Keogh, 73’), Finneran (J.O’Sullivan, 60’), Devaney, Vaughan (McMahon-Brown, 60’), Mullins, Noonan (Arubi, 60’).