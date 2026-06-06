Mackin-inspired Armagh have too much for Cork

Armagh 4-10

Cork 1-9

Ger McCarthy reports from Páirc Uí Rinn

AN AIMEE MACKIN-INSPIRED Armagh got their TG4 All-Ireland SFC campaign off to a flying start at Cork’s expense in Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday afternoon.

The opening round of Group 1, which also contains Waterford, saw the three-in-a-row winning Ulster champions dispatch their opponents thanks to an impressive team display.

Mackin will grab all the headlines and deservedly so. The corner forward’s first half hat-trick, including a converted penalty, was the foundation Armagh built their victory upon.

Lauren McConville, Kelly Mallon, Cassie Henderson and Aoife McCoy also stood out.

As for Cork, an inability to curb Mackin’s influence as well as some wayward shooting means nothing less than a win away to Waterford will suffice next Saturday night.

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Aoife McCoy opened the scoring before Mackin galloped through and sent a superb shot into the top corner to hand Armagh an early 1-1 to 0-0 lead.

Cork laboured in front of goal but were thankful for three Áine Terry O’Sullivan first half scores. Grace Murphy and Emma Cleary also raised white flags during a difficult period for the hosts.

Cassie Henderson of Armagh celebrates scoring a point. Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE Tyler Miller / SPORTSFILE / SPORTSFILE

Yet, Armagh deservedly led 3-4 to 0-5 at the interval thanks to a converted Mackin penalty and third goal from close range shortly after. Aoife McCoy and Kelly Mallon efforts completed the Orchard County’s first half total.

Katie Quirke (free) got Cork on the front foot on the resumption. Mackin responded via a left-footed effort but Quirke pointed again soon after. Then, a fisted Leah Hallihan effort preceded Emma Cleary missing the target from close range.

Despite that let-off, a much-improved Cork poured forward until Cassie Henderson came off the bench and split the posts to make it 3-6 to 0-8 with 15 minutes to go.

Kelly Mallon increased Armagh’s advantage, but Cork answered via a Quirke free. Then, a flowing Cork move ended with Hallihan palming to the net with eight minutes left.

A rampant Armagh finished strongly. Bláithin Mackin’s two-pointer and Cassie Henderson’s white flag preceded Caoimhe McNally’s late goal to cement Armagh’s win and heap pressure on Cork ahead of travelling to Waterford.

Scorers for Armagh: A Mackin 3-2 (1-0 pen, 0-1f); C McNally 1-0; B Mackin (2pt), A McCoy, K Mallon, C Henderson 0-2 each.

Scorers for Cork: L Hallihan 1-1; Á T O’Sullivan, K Quirke (2f) 0-3 each; E Cleary, G Murphy 0-1 each.

ARMAGH: B Mathers; A Donnelly, C McCambridge, C Towe; E Druse, L McConville (captain), G Ferguson; C O’Reilly (C Henderson, 44) f, B Mackin; L Marsden (E Melanophy, 58), A McCoy (E Cassidy, 60) C Marley (C McNally, 41); A Mackin, C O’Hanlon, K Mallon.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, D Kiniry; A Corcoran (K O’Driscoll, 52), S McGoldrick, R Corkery; M O’Callaghan (A O’Mahony, 51), K Redmond; R Leahy, R O’Regan (L Hallihan, HT), E Cleary (captain); G Murphy (N O’Sullivan, 50), K Quirke, Á T O’Sullivan.

Referee: Barry Redmond (Wexford).