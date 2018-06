Roscommon name 12 survivors from 2017 Connacht final as McStay shows hand for Galway

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has named his starting 15 for Sunday’s Connacht SFC final against Galway.

The reigning provincial champions are unchanged from their 14-point semi-final win over Leitrim.

They’ll start the clash at Dr Hyde Park with 12 survivors from last year’s Connacht final win over the Tribesmen with Peter Domican, Cathal Compton and Donie Smith the only additions from 12 months ago.

The Rossies almost have a clean bill of health for McStay to chose from, with 33 of his 34-man panel available for selection. Ciaran Lennon (broken thumb) is the only absentee for Sunday’s tie.

The list of substitutes have not yet been released.

Roscommon (vs Galway)

1. Colm Lavin (Éire Óg)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)

3. Peter Domican (St Brigid’s)

4. Niall McInerney (St Brigid’s)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)

6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)

7. Brian Stack (St Brigid’s)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)

9. Tadgh O Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

11. Enda Smith (Boyle)

12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride – captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)

14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleach’s)

15. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)