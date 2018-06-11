This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Roscommon name 12 survivors from 2017 Connacht final as McStay shows hand for Galway

The reigning provincial champions make no changes from their win over Leitrim.

By Kevin O'Brien Monday 11 Jun 2018, 3:10 PM
1 hour ago
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO
Image: Tommy Grealy/INPHO

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has named his starting 15 for Sundayâ€™s Connacht SFC final against Galway.

The reigning provincial champions are unchanged from their 14-point semi-final win over Leitrim.

Theyâ€™ll start the clash at Dr Hyde Park with 12 survivors from last yearâ€™s Connacht final win over the Tribesmen withÂ Peter Domican, Cathal Compton and Donie Smith the only additions from 12 months ago.

The Rossies almost have a clean bill of health for McStay to chose from, with 33 of his 34-man panel available for selection. Ciaran Lennon (broken thumb) is the only absentee for Sundayâ€™s tie.

The list of substitutes have not yet been released.

Roscommon (vs Galway)

1. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)

2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigidâ€™s)

5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
7. Brian Stack (St Brigidâ€™s)

8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
9. Tadgh O Rourke (Tulsk)

10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
11. Enda Smith (Boyle)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride â€“ captain)

13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
15. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

