Roscommon name 12 survivors from 2017 Connacht final as McStay shows hand for Galway

ROSCOMMON MANAGER KEVIN McStay has named his starting 15 for Sundayâ€™s Connacht SFC final against Galway.
The reigning provincial champions are unchanged from their 14-point semi-final win over Leitrim.
Theyâ€™ll start the clash at Dr Hyde Park with 12 survivors from last yearâ€™s Connacht final win over the Tribesmen withÂ Peter Domican, Cathal Compton and Donie Smith the only additions from 12 months ago.
The Rossies almost have a clean bill of health for McStay to chose from, with 33 of his 34-man panel available for selection. Ciaran Lennon (broken thumb) is the only absentee for Sundayâ€™s tie.
The list of substitutes have not yet been released.
Roscommon (vs Galway)
1. Colm Lavin (Ã‰ire Ã“g)
2. David Murray (Padraig Pearses)
3. Peter Domican (St Brigidâ€™s)
4. Niall McInerney (St Brigidâ€™s)
5. John McManus (Roscommon Gaels)
6. Fintan Cregg (Elphin)
7. Brian Stack (St Brigidâ€™s)
8. Cathal Compton (Strokestown)
9. Tadgh O Rourke (Tulsk)
10. Ciarain Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
11. Enda Smith (Boyle)
12. Conor Devaney (Kilbride â€“ captain)
13. Donie Smith (Boyle)
14. Diarmuid Murtagh (St Faithleachâ€™s)
15. Niall Kilroy (Fuerty)
