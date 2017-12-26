18 for 18: Ross McGarry is the latest talented footballer to roll off the Dublin production line

Over the next 10 days, our 18 for 18 series will look at 18 Irish athletes aged 18 or younger set for a big 2018. You can read the rest of the series here.
TALENTED FOOTBALLERS JUST keep rolling off the production line in Dublin.
Ross McGarry is a name you might be very familiar with in a couple of years if he continues on recent form.
The Ballyboden St Enda’s youngster was a key forward in Dublin’s Leinster minor-winning campaign this year, scoring 5-15 in six championship games this summer.
Ross McGarry scoring chart 20170-2 (0-1f) vs Meath, Leinster 1st round 2-2 vs Longford, Leinster quarter-final 1-2 (0-2f) vs Kildare, Leinster semi-final 0-3 vs Louth, Leinster final 2-4 (0-3f) vs Clare, All-Ireland quarter-final 0-2 vs Derry, All-Ireland semi-final
He bagged a vital 1-2 in the provincial last four clash against Kildare, with his goal putting a halt to the Lilywhites’ bid for a fifth successive Leinster final appearance.
His head-down hard-running style is akin to senior star Kevin McManamon, who incidentally was involved with the county minor squad in 2017.
McGarry is comfortable off either boot, equally dangerous on the half or full-forward lines and a fine finisher in front of goal.
His displays saw him awarded with a place on the minor team of the year and he’ll likely play a key role in Tom Gray’s Sky Blues U20s side in 2018.
