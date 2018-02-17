Goffin forced to retire from Rotterdam semi following freak eye injury

DAVID GOFFIN WAS forced to retire from his Rotterdam Open semi-final with Grigor Dimitrov on Saturday after suffering a freak eye injury early in the second set.

Goffin, who had lost the opening set 6-3, was a game up in the second when he attempted a backhand volley at the net.

Unfortunately for the Belgian, the ball deflected off the frame of his racquet and straight into his face, leading to immediate discomfort.

Goffin duly retired with an eye injury, giving Dimitrov a place in the final against either Roger Federer – who will return to the top of the world rankings after making the last four – or Andreas Seppi.

Federer and Seppi square off at half-past six Irish time today.

- Omni