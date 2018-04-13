Roy Keane tears into Jack Wilshere after Arsenal's unconvincing Europa League display

ROY KEANE HAS hammered Arsenal for their “dreadful” performance in the Europa League last night, while reserving particularly strong criticism for England international Jack Wilshere.

CSKA Moscow gave the Londoners a big scare, going 2-0 up before Arsene Wenger’s side recovered and ultimately won 6-3 on aggregate.

The Ireland assistant boss previously described Wilshere as “the most overrated player on the planet” and wasn’t holding back after this latest display either.

“You need to be fit if you’re going to be a footballer and you want to play top-level games,” Keane said on ITV. “Every time I see him, he’s getting treatment or he’s carrying a knock.

“Maybe people think I’m being harsh but I’ve never been a big fan of his. For an attacking player he doesn’t get enough goals or assists.

“The guy’s career’s drifting, you don’t like to see it.

“Has he been offered a contract? If I was him I’d sign it. If he thinks he’s going to have big offers in the summer I’d be surprised, because again, the big question mark over him — on top of what he lacks — is he never seems fit.”

