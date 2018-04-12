  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 12 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal survive major scare in Moscow to advance to Europa League semi-finals

Welbeck and Ramsey scored late on to seal a 6-3 aggregate win and a first European semi-final since 2009.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 10:13 PM
1 hour ago 4,356 Views 9 Comments
http://the42.ie/3955446
Welbeck celebrates his crucial goal.
Image: Pavel Golovkin
Welbeck celebrates his crucial goal.
Welbeck celebrates his crucial goal.
Image: Pavel Golovkin

GOALS FROM DANNYÂ Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey helped Arsenal secure passage into the semi-finals of the Europa League with a 2-2 draw against CSKA Moscow in Thursdayâ€™s quarter-final second leg.

Fedor Chalov and Kirill Nababkin struck in the opening 50 minutes to threaten a dramatic turnaround in the tie, but Welbeck and Ramsey scored in the final quarter of an hour to seal a 6-3 aggregate victory.

In a week that has seen Roma shock Barcelona and Juventus almost beat Real Madrid in remarkable Champions League quarter-final matches, much of the pre-match talk in Russia focused on the need for Arsenal to put in a professional performance to defend their 4-1 first-leg advantage.

They were punished for slack defending in each half through Chalov and Nababkin, though, as Viktor Goncharenkoâ€™s side showed signs they would punish the Gunnersâ€™ complacency and snatch a spot in the last four.

But Welbeck, starting wide on the left in place of the injured Henrikh Mkhitaryan, started and finished Arsenalâ€™s first particularly slick move before Ramsey netted on the counter-attack deep into injury time as they survived a major scare.

CSKA looked unlikely to threaten the latest European comeback in a tepid first half-hour, with the best of the early opportunities falling to Alexandre Lacazette, who was denied by a good block from Aleksei Berezutski.

The home side were dealt a blow when the creative Alan Dzagoev was forced off with injury 38 minutes in, but they were given some hope in the tie barely 90 seconds later.

Chalov reacted quickest to turn in the rebound after Petr Cech saved Nababkin firm downward header.

Russia Soccer Europa League Source: Pavel Golovkin

The Gunners goalkeeper would have hoped for a quicker response from his defenders after making the save, and there was a case of deja vu five minutes into the second half, when Nababkin beat Hector Bellerin to the loose ball to fire home after Cech had parried Aleksandr Golovinâ€™s drive from 30 yards.

The visitors responded with a spell of possession, but Mohamed Elnenyâ€™s headed finish was correctly ruled out for offside at the end of one of their few promising attacking moves by that stage.

Wenger brought on Calum Chambers for the ineffective Jack Wilshere in a bid to strengthen his sideâ€™s defensive set-up, but more lacklustre work in their own box allowed 38-year-old Sergei Ignashevich to volley inches wide of the left-hand post.

However, just as CSKA threatened again, they were stunned by a brilliant piece of play from Welbeck.

The England forward spun into space down the left, found Elneny and latched on to the Egyptianâ€™s superb through ball before curling a shot past Igor Akinfeev.

Russia Soccer Europa League Source: Pavel Golovkin

The goal silenced the atmosphere at the CSKA Arena and Arsenal saw out the closing minutes with ease.

Akinfeev denied Welbeck a second with a fine save, and Ramsey dispatched a good finish with practically the last kick of the game after Elneny played him into clear space on the break.

The Premier League side must now await their fate in Fridayâ€™s semi-final draw in Nyon, as they aim to keep their challenge for the trophy, and an automatic spot in next seasonâ€™s Champions League group stage alive.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Salahâ€™s Liverpool player of the month dominance continues

â€˜You can say youâ€™re this or youâ€™re that, but it doesnâ€™t mean anything until you win somethingâ€™

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues
'Harry is very honest and he is not going to lie about this situation' - Pochettino
Zidane: Buffon doesn't deserve to go out this way
LIVERPOOL
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
I showed Man City I'm not the weak link, says Liverpool youngster
Brave referee deserves immense credit and more Champions League talking points
Who do you think will win the Champions League?
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canâ€™t do it and that is why they are fans'
'Most fans say he should be doing this or that, but they canâ€™t do it and that is why they are fans'
Klopp 'not worried' about any attempts to lure Salah from Liverpool
Eamon Dunphy says he was 'completely wrong' about Ronaldo
MANCHESTER CITY
â€˜Nastyâ€™ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
â€˜Nastyâ€™ Leipzig star will add competitive edge to Liverpool
Guardiola charged for two breaches of Uefa's disciplinary regulations
Lovren reveals half-time rant inspired Liverpool to sink Man City

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie