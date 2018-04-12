  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Salah's Liverpool player of the month dominance continues

He’s won the accolade six times already this season.

By The42 Team Thursday 12 Apr 2018, 8:41 PM
55 minutes ago 2,223 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3955380
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter
Image: Liverpool FC/Twitter

MOHAMED SALAH HAS been named Liverpool’s player of the month for a sixth time in an incredible debut season for the club.

The Egyptian has been in sensational form since his move from Roma last summer, scoring 39 goals in all competitions – the latest in the Reds’ 2-1 Champions League win over Manchester City on Tuesday.

The forward scored six goals in five matches during March, including four against Watford at Anfield and a late winner against Crystal Palace.

The 25-year-old, who beat Andy Robertson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to the award, told the club’s official website: “I’m very happy to win it again, but as I said many times the most important thing is to win the games and to get the points. I always try to score to help the team to get the points.”

Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish is the latest in line to heap praise on Salah, hailing not just his goals, but his all-round contribution.

Speaking on LFCTV’s LFC Later, Dalglish said: “He has been fantastic. He must have outlived his own expectations I would have thought, and certainly you would have thought Jurgen (Klopp) could not have anticipated 39 goals so far.

“He’s still really humble and despite the fact he’s scored that many goals, he’s still going out and trying to do his bit – and he does his bit on the other side of it when he doesn’t have the ball. It’s fantastic.

“It’s been a brilliant bit of business and it’s great to see him saying how happy he is to be here.”

