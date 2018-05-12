RTÃ‰'s brilliant promo will whet your appetite for the championship summer

AS THEY GET set to begin their live television coverage of the 2018 GAA championships, RTÃ‰ have produced a typically brilliant promo video to get viewers in the mood for what will hopefully be a memorable summer of hurling and football.

The summer is here and the fields are being readied - it's Championship 2018 on @RTESport pic.twitter.com/oan71NO3C6 — RTÃ‰ GAA (@RTEgaa) May 11, 2018

RTÃ‰â€™s coverage will kick off with an exciting double header tomorrow afternoon. Dublin take on Kilkenny in the Leinster senior hurling championship at 2pm, followed at 4pm by the Connacht senior football championship meeting of Mayo and Galway.

Both games will be broadcast live on RTÃ‰ 2, with highlights of the weekendâ€™s action to be shown on The Sunday Game at 9.30pm.