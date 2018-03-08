Sidelined since breaking his leg last November, Ruby made a winning return in Thurles today

RUBY WALSH RECEIVED a boost ahead of next week’s Cheltenham festival when returning to action on a winning note in Thurles this afternoon.

Walsh had been sidelined since breaking his leg following a fall from Let’s Dance at Punchestown last November.

But after being out for over four months, Walsh made a successful return at Thurles today with a winner on board Lareena.

The 11/8 favourite won the Thurles.ie maiden hurdle for trainer Willie Mullins ahead of Awayinthewest with Davy Russell on board.

Weather conditions had hindered Walsh’s planned comeback last weekend and meant he was making his return five days before the 2018 showpiece at Cheltenham begins.

“I thought I was alright anyway – she won didn’t she,” remarked Walsh afterwards.

“We’ll see what Willie decides to do (over the coming days before Cheltenham) but I don’t mind and I’ll do whatever Willie wants me to do.

“When you’re back you’re back and he’s my boss now again!

“She did it well and jumped really well. Her last run was a good run and the winner then has won since.

“I thought she might struggle to beat Pat Fahy’s mare (Awayinthewest) but she had fitness on her side and ground it out well and pinged the last.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!