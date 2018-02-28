  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -5 °C Thursday 1 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russia's Olympic ban has been lifted after 'the most difficult months in the history of Russian sports'

The IOC has deemed the nation compliant after the remaining drug tests from the Winter Olympics were negative.

By AFP Wednesday 28 Feb 2018, 5:21 PM
9 hours ago 1,465 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3877673
The Olympic and Russian flags.
The Olympic and Russian flags.
The Olympic and Russian flags.

THE INTERNATIONAL OLYMPICS Committee has lifted a ban against Russia, after the country had been barred from the Pyeongchang games over state-sponsored doping.

The news was announced as Olympic athletes were feted in the Kremlin, thanking President Vladimir Putin for letting them compete under a neutral status.

“The rights of the Russian Olympic Committee have been fully restored,” said the president of the Russian Olympic Committee, Alexander Zhukov.

Zhukov said Russia received a letter from the IOC on Wednesday, which confirms that no other Olympic athletes from Russia had tested positive for doping, following two positive Russian drug tests at this month’s Winter Games in Pyeongchang.

“All of the doping tests that were conducted on our athletes in the last days of the Olympics were negative,” Zhukov said. The IOC said in a statement that Russia’s suspension has been “automatically lifted with immediate effect.”

Russia was banned in December from taking part in the 2018 Olympics following revelations of widespread doping, though 168 athletes were deemed “clean” and were cleared to go to Pyeongchang to compete under the Olympic flag.

The time since the ban on 5 December was “probably some of the most difficult months in the history of Russian sports and the Olympic movement in Russia,” Zhukov said, praising athletes in particular for competing in “difficult conditions.”

Putin praised Russian athletes as they were honoured in a Kremlin ceremony, saying the Olympic suspension was “a page we must turn.”

You showed your best athletic and human qualities. You showed your fighting character,” Putin told the athletes. The ceremony followed Russia’s Pyeongchang medalists receiving keys to white Mercedes SUVs the day earlier.

“Despite all the difficulties, the Games had pleasant surprises and gave us new heroes,” Putin said. “The entire team deserves our thanks.”

Silver medalist figure skater Evgenia Medvedeva said in a short speech: “We put all our soul into our performance. We fought for medals for our Motherland.”

Two Russians, curler Alexander Krushelnitsky and bobsledder Nadezhda Sergeyeva, were kicked out of the Olympics after their doping tests were revealed to be positive, with Krushelnitsky being stripped of his bronze medal.

The scandal meant that the Olympic team from Russia could not use national colours or flag for the closing ceremony in Pyeongchang as originally hoped.

Moscow blamed the two cases on “negligence rather than malicious intent,” while Krushelnitsky denied knowingly doping and some Russian media said his food was spiked by an ex-girlfriend.

Russia’s Olympic ban followed the uncovering of a doping conspiracy where tainted urine samples were switched with clean ones.

The government has denied any state involvement in the plot but a top sports official Vitaly Mutko, currently a deputy prime minister, was suspended by the IOC for life.

Russia’s reinstatement in the IOC does not affect the suspended status of its RUSADA national anti-doping agency with the World Anti-Doping Agency, which on Monday said the country remains non-compliant, citing “proven systemic manipulation of the doping control process.”

Putin said on Wednesday that “the fight against the evil of doping should be without compromise.”

WADA previously criticised the decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport which overturned Olympic life bans on 28 Russians accused of doping, though they still did not compete in Pyeongchang.

“Unfortunately so far our relationship with WADA, the reinstatement of status of RUSADA, is not complete,” Zhukov said.

“There is still a lot of work to be done which is likely to be as difficult as the work to reinstate the Russian Olympic Committee,” he said.

“But we must do this as quickly as possible to create a comprehensive system to fight doping in Russia.”

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Cricket Ireland perform u-turn and reveal plans for new national stadium in west Dublin

British boxer has licence suspended over tweets about fighter who died last weekend

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
Wenger responds to criticism after Neville calls Arsenal 'spineless' and a 'disgrace'
'Being honest, I don't know how I would have fared going over at 14, 15 or 16'
Gary Neville claims Man United only have one world-class player
FOOTBALL
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
Pochettino feels sorry for referees amid VAR drama
PSG put Neymar injury aside to repeat thrashing of rivals Marseille
VAR farce can't stop Llorente-inspired Spurs as they eventually hit Rochdale for six
IRELAND
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
If Irish babies were named after the reason they were conceived...
Munster confirm that Chris Farrell's season is over after ACL injury
Eddie Jones: 'It took NZ 8 years to learn to fix things on the field, we’re trying to do it in 4'
DUNDALK
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
Watch: All 8 of Dundalk's goals against Limerick
'It was good to get the monkey off the back' - Hoban rediscovers scoring touch to lead Dundalk rout
'Shocking and embarrassing' scoreline for Limerick as Dundalk finally click
SIX NATIONS
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
Ryan Wilson escapes 'contact with eye area' ban, available for clash with Ireland
No punishment for Scotland or England over Murrayfield tunnel incident
Joe Schmidt explains what made Jamie Heaslip such a superb player

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie