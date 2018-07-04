This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
National League and Leinster winner O'Dwyer calls time on Dublin hurling duty

Ryan O’Dwyer also played for Tipperary before switching to Dublin where he won a Leinster SHC title in 2013.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 6:39 PM
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

DUBLIN HURLING STAR Ryan O’Dwyer has called time on his inter-county duty, following a career which included National League and provincial success.

In an interview with The Herald, the 31-year-old said that he informed the panel of his decision to retire following their defeat to Galway last month, which was their last game in the Leinster SHC round-robin series.

“I said it to the lads I’d soldiered with for the last number of years, I said ‘thanks very much’. They made me feel so welcome coming in because I was taking a big chance.

“From the very first moment I came in. Then I said to the younger lads, the years do pass quick.

“There’s no point in saying ‘we’ll win it next year or we’ll win it the year after’. You want to win it now. Don’t be saying ‘well have a good team in two years’ time’.”

The Tipperary-born forward began his inter-county career with his native county and experienced National League and Munster success in 2008.

He switched to Dublin two years later and played a key role in helping them to a National League title in 2011 and a Leinster SHC crown in 2013, scoring three points from play as Dublin ended a 52-year famine.

The Kilmacud Crokes club man was the victim of a serious assault in Birmingham in 2015 which left him hospitalised with a broken jaw, fractured skull and bleeding on the brain following the incident.

O’Dwyer returned to training with Dublin in 2016 under then manager Ger Cunningham.

He continued playing for the county following the appointment of Pat Gilroy last October and was afforded some game time during the National League campaign.

Here’s how the restructured 2018 TG4 All-Ireland senior championship is shaping up

‘I was really nervous, it was a scary moment but delighted with how it went’

