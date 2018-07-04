This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 4 July, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was really nervous, it was a scary moment but delighted with how it went'

The42 columnist Saoirse Noonan reflects on her Cork senior debut in the Munster final in which she scored 2-2.

By Saoirse Noonan Wednesday 4 Jul 2018, 9:00 AM
8 minutes ago 84 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4096990
Image: Sportsfile.
Image: Sportsfile.

THERE WERE A few nerves but that was always going to be the way.

Munster final day in CIT, up against Kerry with the sun beaming down. We knew it was going to be a tough one.

Everyone was gunning to win it. Year in, year out, Cork are never at their very best in the Munster championship, but always seem to peak in the All-Ireland series. Kerry beat them in the provincial final last year so there was serious hunger to win that cup back.

It wasn’t as if it was a ritual, like, ‘Let’s win a Munster final’ — it was more like, ‘We need to win this today, there’s no way we’re losing.’

On a personal level, it was a massive occasion for me being my first competitive game and I felt there may be a good chance I’d come off the bench and make my senior championship debut — something I had dreamed of as a kid.

Before the game, some of us were given a GPS tracker so I knew there was always a possibility I would come on. Watching the first half, we were trailing for the most. We seemed to always be a few points down, they were on top all over and we just weren’t performing.

At half-time, the subs went out on the pitch and Kevin, our strength and conditioning coach, came over and told me to get a good warm up in so I knew I was coming on. I had a chat with James Masters, he told me what I should do and in I went.

I had yet to touch the ball but next thing, we got a penalty. We had got another in the first half, Hannah Looney scored it but this time it was up to me.

I wasn’t going to take it at the start, I was really nervous and nearly handed it off to Hannah again. But I knew if I was able to put that away I’d get into the rhythm and get more confidence.

My Dad even said after that he really didn’t think I’d take it, but I’m glad I did now, even though it was a scary moment.

We won well in the end, got the job done and I was delighted with how it went. It was very, very warm but that made things all the more enjoyable and brought out a good crowd.

cork

Like I was saying above, it was crazy how much it meant to get over the line in Munster this year. Cork have won so many All-Irelands through the years, you often forget that they don’t always win Munster.

We were talking about it after the match with Ciara O’Sullivan, the captain, and we were on about players that have been around for a couple of years.

Ciara was explaining that how some players have been a part of the team for five or six years and hadn’t won a Munster medal for different reasons.  We — the younger ones — couldn’t believe it. We all just think they win so much as they are so successful and have won many All-Irelands.

It wasn’t two wins out of two that weekend unfortunately. With Cork City, we had a 1-1 draw away to UCD. We probably should have won but we’ll gladly take the point.

I was tired in the Sunday game, I have to say. It did effect me, I was annoyed because I wasn’t 100%. Balancing both is tough but it’s been going smoothly so far — it’s ideal not having to worry about school. I’m focusing on sport, sport, sport and I don’t have anything else to worry about.

People often say things like, ‘You’re overloading,’ but look at professional athletes — they train two or three times a day. The fact that I have the two sports, it’s just a case of balancing them, helped by the support of coaches, family and what not. Sure I’d  be training the same amount of times per week if I concentrated on one as I would have to do my own training but instead I’m just doing it with a different team.

I’m really enjoying how things are going at the moment.

Training has been tough the last while but I love going, having the chats and going out to do a hard session — especially waking up to the sun shining, it makes it 10 times easier.

Long may it last!

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Saoirse Noonan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
As it happened: Colombia vs England, World Cup last 16
Colombia lucky not to be down to 10 men as Barrios puts the head in on Henderson
Bundesliga star Forsberg on target as Sweden book World Cup quarter-final spot
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
'I don't want to go home yet' - Southgate and England dreaming of World Cup glory
Man United announce the signing of 35-year-old goalkeeper Lee Grant from Stoke
Thiago Silva defends Neymar theatrics after Brazil victory
BRAZIL
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Power ranking the 8 remaining teams in the World Cup
Here are the times and dates for the 4 World Cup quarter-finals
'Brazil have a huge task ahead of them when they meet France in the semi-finals'
MEXICO
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Brilliant Neymar easy to admire but hard to love
Neymar-inspired Brazil prevail, as Mexico bow out at last 16 for 7th consecutive time
As it happened: Brazil v Mexico, World Cup last 16
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
Sligo Rovers sign Canadian international winger following departure from Millwall
St Patrick's Athletic announce the return of club legend Clarke
McEleney returns to Dundalk from Oldham while UCD striker also makes move to Oriel Park

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie