Saturday 29 September, 2018
McIlroy opens with Thomas, Tiger Woods gets Rahm as Ryder Cup Sunday singles lineups revealed

Europe own a 10-6 lead after Saturday fourball and foursomes matches at Le Golf National.

By AFP Saturday 29 Sep 2018, 7:06 PM
Europe's Rory McIlroy celebrates on the 12th.
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

RORY MCILROY WILL open for leaders Europe against American Justin Thomas in Sunday’s 12 concluding singles matches of the 42nd Ryder Cup as team captains revealed their lineups on Saturday night.

Europe own a 10-6 lead after Saturday fourball and foursomes matches at Le Golf National, meaning the hosts need to claim only 4 1/2 points to take the trophy while the United States must capture eight points to keep the Cup.

Among the more exciting attractions of the final day will be 14-time major winner Tiger Woods facing Spain’s Jon Rahm in the fourth match of the afternoon.

Italy’s Francesco Molinari and England’s Tommy Fleetwood will each attempt to complete a perfect 5-for-5 win effort with a singles triumph, an unprecedented feat for Europeans and achieved by only three Americans, Larry Nelson in 1979 and Arnold Palmer and Gardner Dickinson in 1967.

Fleetwood follows Woods onto the course against US rookie Tony Finau while Molinari, the reigning British Open champion, will tee off in the ninth match against five-time major champion Phil Mickelson.

After McIlroy and Thomas launch festivities at 12:05 p.m. (1005 GMT), England’s Paul Casey will meet three-time major winner Brooks Koepka with England’s Justin Rose next against reigning Players Championship winner Webb Simpson.

Following Fleetwood will be English talisman Ian Poulter against world number one Dustin Johnson, Dane Thorbjorn Olesen against Jordan Spieth and Spain’s Sergio Garcia against Rickie Fowler.

Closing out the lineup will be England’s Tyrrell Hatton against reigning Masters champion Patrick Reed, Sweden’s Henrik Stenson against two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson and a pair of Ryder Cup rookies, Sweden’s Alex Noren and American Bryson DeChambeau, in the finale.

© – AFP 2018

