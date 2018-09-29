Bring on Sunday! Team Europe lead US 10-6 going into final day of Ryder Cup

EUROPE WILL HEAD into Sunday’s singles at the Ryder Cup holding a 10-6 lead over the United States as Tommy Fleetwood and Francesco Molinari again starred for the hosts at Le Golf National.

Fleetwood and Molinari defeated Tiger Woods, who played alongside Patrick Reed and then Bryson DeChambeau, in both the fourballs and foursomes on Saturday to become the first European pairing to claim four points from their opening four matches.

They were the first European couple to go 4-0 in team matches at the Ryder Cup, joining American duo Larry Nelson and Lanny Wadkins who did it at The Greenbrier in 1979.

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson continued their successful partnership with a tough 2 and 1 win over world number one Dustin Johnson and three-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

The US grabbed a share of the points in the afternoon foursomes as Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson downed Sergio Garcia 3 and 2, while Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas beat Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter 4 and 3.

However, Jim Furyk’s team will need to produce a monumental comeback, similar to that of Brookline in 1999 where they rallied from 10-6 down entering the last day to win, if they are to retain the trophy.

