Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder

THE PROSPECT OF Lyon’s Nabil Fekir arriving at Liverpool in the summer is exciting to Sadio Mane who believes the €70million-rated attacking midfielder ‘will do great things’ at Anfield.

Reports emerged in France on Sunday that the Reds have agreed on a five-year deal for the Lyon captain, although it was later quashed by Jurgen Klopp, the French outfit’s President Jean-Michel Aulas, and even the player.

However, Mane — who has been in splendid form alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Kops’ attack this season — has offered a welcome gesture to the ‘exciting player’.

Speaking to SFR Sport after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the Senegal international said: “Nabil is a really great player.”

“If it is the case, we’ll be really very happy to have him with us. I think he will do great things with us. He’s going to enjoy himself here.

“You always need that kind of player. If we get him, it’s going to be fire.”

Fekir has been in outstanding form for the French side, scoring 22 goals with an additional eight assists across all competitions this season.

