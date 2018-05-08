  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder

The French international is reportedly being eyed as a replacement for Philippe Coutinho.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 4:45 PM
1 hour ago 2,201 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4000530
Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images
Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais (file pic).
Nabil Fekir of Olympique Lyonnais (file pic).
Image: SIPA USA/PA Images

THE PROSPECT OF Lyon’s Nabil Fekir arriving at Liverpool in the summer is exciting to Sadio Mane who believes the €70million-rated attacking midfielder ‘will do great things’ at Anfield.

Reports emerged in France on Sunday that the Reds have agreed on a five-year deal for the Lyon captain, although it was later quashed by Jurgen Klopp, the French outfit’s President Jean-Michel Aulas, and even the player.

However, Mane — who has been in splendid form alongside Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino in the Kops’ attack this season — has offered a welcome gesture to the ‘exciting player’.

Speaking to SFR Sport after Liverpool’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, the Senegal international said: “Nabil is a really great player.”

“If it is the case, we’ll be really very happy to have him with us. I think he will do great things with us. He’s going to enjoy himself here.

“You always need that kind of player. If we get him, it’s going to be fire.”

Fekir has been in outstanding form for the French side, scoring 22 goals with an additional eight assists across all competitions this season.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Tottenham’s ‘massively successful’ season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino>

‘More than I expected’: Wenger surprised at job offers as he prepares for Arsenal farewell>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with â¬70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie