  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 15 °C Tuesday 8 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino may be pleased with how their season has panned out, but he knows that Spurs must improve further.

By The42 Team Tuesday 8 May 2018, 4:16 PM
1 hour ago 1,107 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/4000464
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino
Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino

MAURICIO POCHETTINO SAYS Tottenham have had an “amazing” season but acknowledges the need to do more to win silverware.

A promising Spurs campaign has tailed away in recent months, with Pochettino’s men clinging on to their place in the Premier League’s top four after crashing out of the FA Cup at the semi-final stage and the Champions League in the last 16.

Despite these disappointments – and a 1-0 defeat to West Brom on Saturday – the Tottenham manager remains positive and wants his side to keep getting better.

“[There has been] amazing progression,” Pochettino told a pre-match news conference ahead of facing Newcastle United. “You need to compare every season in context, not out of context.

“Last season, at White Hart Lane, we played 19 games in the Premier League and we won 17 and drew twice. The team was complete, unbelievable with the fans, without the corner, remember, at White Hart Lane. We were playing fantastic, we were very confident about winning.

“After, you move to Wembley.

You finish second in the league, you move to Wembley and of course there’s a lot of fears because the Champions League wasn’t great the previous season. If you analyse this all in context, I think it’s an amazing season – to have the possibility, with two games left, to finish third, I think it’s massively successful.

“But I understand people want more. We want more. We’re ambitious.”

He continued: “If you look at the past and the history of the club, I think this group of players deserves a lot of credit – and the club, of course, for making all that situation happen.

“Of course, it’s never enough in football and I always told the players, after working hard for two hours in a training session, ‘Yes, well done but it’s not enough, it’s not enough’.

“You can see that it’s not enough to have the possibility to fight for the Champions League. The people want to win, but we are the first that want to win, only we need patience to win.”

- Omni

Ireland enjoy U17 Euros victory over Denmark

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
âIf you strip it all back in rugby, itâs who hits who the hardestâ
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
Bath thrash London Irish to confirm Ulster will face Ospreys for last Champions Cup berth
JVDF taking inspiration from Jordi Murphy's post-knee injury excellence
ARSENAL
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Koscielny 'devastated' as he faces 6 months on sidelines and will miss France's World Cup campaign
Fitting end to Arsene Wenger's last home game as Arsenal crush Burnley
'Merci Arsene' as Arsenal bid farewell to Wenger in final home game
FOOTBALL
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Tottenham's 'massively successful' season is not enough, acknowledges Pochettino
Juventus plan Allegri talks amid Arsenal links
'No one has ever called to ask us how much Messi is worth' - Barca president
HURLING
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
'We would have preferred a better league campaign': Galway still searching for their best form
Limerick rain down the goals to begin All-Ireland U21 title defence with heavy win against 14-man Clare
As it happened: Clare v Limerick, Munster U21 hurling quarter-final
LIVERPOOL
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with â¬70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Sadio Mane excited about potential Liverpool link-up with €70m-rated Lyon midfielder
Liverpool’s Klopp extends Champions League final invite to Keita
Klopp plays down talk of big-money moves for Fekir and Dembele

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie