  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 3 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I was sitting at home, probably feeling sorry for myself': Arnold boosted by Schmidt's call

The centre was reeling from the red card picked up in the loss to Ulster when he seen a strange Dublin number appear on his phone.

By John Fallon Thursday 3 May 2018, 6:46 AM
23 minutes ago 655 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3991242
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

IT’S BEEN A rollercoaster season for Munster’s Sammy Arnold.

And the centre was at one of his lowest points when Joe Schmidt picked up the phone last January and asked him to join the Irish squad for training.

Arnold had been sent off a few days earlier playing against his former side Ulster and while he wasn’t sure if it was one of his teammates winding him up, he went along with the conversation.

“I could not take the risk! It was just after the red card and I was sitting at home in my bedroom probably feeling sorry for myself when I should have been feeling sorry for my team mates.

“I got the phone call and it said Dublin below the number and I thought, ‘I wonder who this is?’ Joe then introduced himself and asked me to come in for a few days. My girlfriend was asking, ‘who is that?’ She was roaring the house down. She was thrilled.”

A knee injury meant he played just one match in his first season with Munster last term but he hasn’t looked back since he recovered and he has chalked up 15 starts since his first appearance of the season off the bench in November against the Dragons.

He made his Champions Cup debut against Leicester Tigers and was flying it until being red-carded against Ulster, but Schmidt’s call to the national squad could not have come at a better time for a player who had eased his way into competitive action earlier in the season for Garryowen.

“I think it shows you that if you want to get there, this is what you have to do,” said Arnold, when asked what impact getting called into the national squad has had on his development.

“If you want to win a Grand Slam, how much more there is still to learn, how much more you need to work. Joe is that guy, his attention to detail, his relentlessness, his work ethic, is unbelievable. He strives and strives and strives for perfection and I think that rubs off on the players. That showed during the Six Nations when he went on to win the Grand Slam, I felt very lucky to see what it takes to win it and the hours, and weeks that goes into that was incredible.”

Sammy Arnold Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

He wants to play his part as Munster continue their quest for their first silverware in seven years but knows that they will need to a top lass performance on Saturday to see off Richard Cockerill’s high-flying Edinburgh in the PRO14 quarter-final at Thomond Park.

Aiming for silverware is one of the driving forces but there is also the Irish tour to Australia coming up on the horizon, although Arnold knows there is a queue to get into the Irish midfield.

“Obviously if I get asked to go, I would love to go. But Robbie (Henshaw) is obviously back from injury now, Garry (Ringrose), Robbie and Bundee were awesome during the Six Nations. Rory (Scannell) has been player of the year here, the rock of our team this year.

“I don’t like to get too far ahead of myself. Some guys get ahead of themselves too soon but my feet are firmly on the ground, and I just want to take it week by week and day by day.”

Rugby Europe row rankles with Samoa as they face wait for World Cup qualifier

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
John Fallon
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Pro14 clarify how Leinster can smooth Ulster's path into next season's Champions Cup
Arnold only man retained as Munster rest front-liners for Ulster clash
Analysis: How Leinster brilliantly negated Tadhg Beirne's jackal threat
FOOTBALL
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'He spat at a girl' - Fellaini hits back at Carragher criticism
'I wouldn't have a problem with life in China': Out-of-contract Fellaini enjoying strong bargaining position
Bayern goalkeeper posts apology for 'unnecessary' Champions League error
LIVERPOOL
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Liverpool break Champions League scoring record
Roma's Monchi calls for VAR, bemoans 'incredible' refereeing mistakes
'It's 100% a final for Sean Cox' - Jurgen Klopp
PREMIER LEAGUE
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
Big calls go Liverpool's way and more Champions League talking points
'We don't do it the easy way'
Nervy Liverpool prevail after highest scoring Champions League semi-final in history
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
As it happened: Roma v Liverpool, Champions League semi-final
Klopp focused on Liverpool 'dream', not off-field distractions
Heynckes: Ulreich had a 'little blackout'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie