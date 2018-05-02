Rugby Europe row rankles with Samoa as they face wait for World Cup qualifier

SAMOA ARE LIKELY to be Ireland’s Pool A opposition at the 2019 Rugby World Cup, but Fiji star Nemani Nadolo is among those taking umbrage as they face a wait before having the opportunity to secure their berth.

With a third-place finish in the Pacific Nations Cup, Samoa were due to play the second-ranked team from Rugby Europe (currently to be Portugal or Spain) in a two-legged play-off in June for the right to take up a spot at Japan 2019.

However, the continuing fall-out from the Rugby Europe competition — which drew unwanted headlines for Spain’s angry reaction to their Romanian referee after their loss to Belgium which sealed Romania’s qualification — means the fixture could be bumped back at least a month.

Lengthy bans were handed down to five Spanish players last month, but the row rumbles on with questions over the eligibility of players fielded by Romania and Belgium.

For Samoa, the upshot of this means their play-off matches against Spain or Portugal scheduled for June, will now not take place until July or August – a time when the Pacific nation’s best players will be under pressure to remain with their clubs to prepare for a new European season.

Samoa centre Kieron Fonotia, who will move from Ospreys to Scarlets next season, tweeted: “I don’t understand why Samoa should be punished over other people’s mistakes.”

I don't understand why Samoa should be punished over other people's mistakes and not being able to pick from a core group of professional rugby players in the UK/Europe.If we miss out on the World Cup over this it is a JOKE! I know who I'd rather watch out of all these teams🇼🇸 — Kieron Fonotia (@FonotiaKieron) May 2, 2018

Fijian star Nadolo empathised with the situation, saying ‘it’s tough as it is trying to convince our clubs to (allow us) go play for our countries!’

what a JOKE!!. This just makes it messy for the @manusamoa players and their pro clubs overseas!. July/August is an important time for prepping with the new season.. It’s tough as it is trying to convince our clubs to go play for our countries!. 🤦🏾‍♂️😔😒 https://t.co/lPwl3q6uZb — nemzy (@nemani_nadolo) May 1, 2018

Wow! All these investigations with World Rugby and Samoa are punished. The fact that there is a possibility that some of us may not be available for the biggest games of our career and for our nation. Don't understand why we should bear the brunt of this. https://t.co/ZovsaToHvz — Chris Vui (@ChrisVui_) May 2, 2018