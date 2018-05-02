  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Phipps stripped of Waratahs captaincy and fined after cow costume incident

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore admitted the reports of his scrum-half urinating on a bar were accurate.

By AFP Wednesday 2 May 2018, 3:05 PM
59 minutes ago 1,381 Views 7 Comments
http://the42.ie/3990153
Image: AAP/PA Images
Image: AAP/PA Images

WALLABY NICK PHIPPS has been stripped of the Waratahs captaincy and fined $4,000 (€2,500) for urinating on the bar of a Sydney pub while dressed in a cow costume.

The scrum-half was kicked out of the Woollahra Hotel on April 21 over an incident he admits he can barely remember.

Waratahs chief executive Andrew Hore said the money would be donated to the NSW Positive Rugby Foundation “to support community rugby activities”.

“Nick Phipps has admitted his guilt and the investigation found the reported events to be true and accurate,” Hore said in a statement late Tuesday, adding that Phipps’ captaincy had been suspended for an unspecified time.

Phipps pre-empted the fallout by apologising on Tuesday.

“It’s always been in my character to stand up and accept the responsibility. I was a bloody idiot,” he told reporters.

It’s one of those things I wanted to front straight away and get the apology out there and make sure everyone knows how sorry I am.”

Phipps married his long-time partner Ebony Bamford on Saturday.

