This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 11 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion

The New York Jets put together a stunning performance on all three sides of the ball as they dismantled the Detroit Lions on Monday.

By AFP Tuesday 11 Sep 2018, 8:32 AM
1 hour ago 1,258 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4229186
Sam Darnold (file pic).
Sam Darnold (file pic).
Sam Darnold (file pic).

NEW YORK JETS quarterback Sam Darnold bounced back from a disastrous start to his professional career to lead his team to a 48-17 rout of the Detroit Lions on Monday.

Darnold, the talented 21-year-old rookie from California, threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown by Quandre Diggs with his very first pass attempt to give the Lions the early lead at Ford Field.

But Darnold, picked third overall in this year’s draft, recovered brilliantly to lead the Jets fightback.

His game highlight reel included one superb pinpoint pass to Robby Anderson for a 41-yard touchdown in the second quarter which helped put the Jets 17-7 ahead.

The Jets quarterback finished with respectable figures of 198 yards from 16 completions out of 21 attempts, including two touchdowns.

It was a night to forget for Lions veteran Matthew Stafford, who made 27 of 46 for 286 yards but was intercepted four times.

After edging into a 17-10 half-time lead, the Jets cut loose in the third quarter, piling on 31 points to surge into a 48-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Detroit had tied it at 17-17 early in the third when Stafford picked out wide receiver Golden Tate with a 24-yard pass for the score.

But the wheels began falling off for the Lions soon afterwards. 

Darnold connected with Quincy Enunwa for his second touchdown pass of the night to make it 24-17 before Darron Lee picked off Stafford to run in a 36-yard interception return for the score.

Andre Roberts then sliced through the Lions cover for a 78-yard punt return to stretch the Jets lead before running back Isaiah Crowell’s 62-yard gallop down the sidelines made it 48-17.

The loss was a nightmare start for new Lions coach Matt Patricia, the highly rated former New England Patriots defensive guru who took over NFC North strugglers in the close season.

© – AFP 2018 

- With reporting from Omni.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    Eriksen vows to take Denmark scoring form back to Tottenham
    'I was wasting away... falling apart' – Maradona ready to lead Dorados after off-field issues
    Naismith inspires hope for Scotland as Alex McLeish earns second win in charge
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    WhatsApp controversy overshadows Ireland's Poland preparations
    Four in 10 people support Keane and O’Neill in wake of leaked voice message
    O'Neill: 'Roy Keane has never let me down. I'll take responsibility, because that's my job'
    NFL
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    Sam Darnold shakes off woes to lead Jets past Lions in crushing fashion
    The Giants’ rookie running back scores a 68-yard TD in the first game of his career
    Hobbled Packers quarterback Rodgers inspires one of the greatest comebacks in Green Bay history
    US OPEN
    'The world has gone too PC': News Corp Australasia defends Serena cartoon
    'The world has gone too PC': News Corp Australasia defends Serena cartoon
    Umpire acted with 'professionalism and integrity' during Serena row - ITF
    Djokovic has sympathy for Serena, but does not see double standards in tennis

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie