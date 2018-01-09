  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 9 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip

Plus, Man United may move for £25 million-rated Celtic defender defender Kieran Tierney.

By Paul Fennessy Tuesday 9 Jan 2018, 1:23 PM
7 hours ago 18,446 Views 12 Comments
http://the42.ie/3787959

HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Arsenal v Chelsea - Premier League - Emirates Stadium Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez. Source: EMPICS Sport

Reports indicate that Alexis Sanchez is so desperate to join Man City from Arsenal that he is willing to forgo a possible £25m signing-on fee to seal the move, while Pep Guardiola’s side are expected to make a new bid for the Chile international.

With Philippe Coutinho having gone from Liverpool to Barcelona, Ivan Rakitic could move in the opposite direction, though the Reds may face competition from Arsenal.

Italy: AS Roma v Atalanta BC - Serie A Kevin Strootman of Roma. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

Jurgen Klopp’s men are also considering spending some of the Coutinho money on Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman.

Arsenal are hoping that Monaco’s Thomas Lemar will replace Sanchez, with the Ligue 1 club’s manager Leonardo Jardim refusing to rule out the possibility of the player departing the club in January.

West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace - Premier League - The Hawthorns West Bromwich Albion's Jonny Evans. Source: Anthony Devlin

In other Gunners-related news, Arsene Wenger has hinted he is still interested in signing West Brom’s Northern Ireland defender Jonny Evans, but admits the club can’t compete with Man City in the transfer market.

Man United may move for £25 million-rated Celtic defender Kieran Tierney if Tottenham refuse to lower the asking price for Danny Rose.

It could be a busy month for David Moyes and West Ham — Arsenal’s Francis Coquelin and Mohamed Elneny, Stoke’s Joe Allen, Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey and Anderlecht’s Leander Dendoncker are all believed to be targets for the Hammers.

Tottenham Hotspur v APOEL Nicosia - UEFA Champions League - Group H - Wembley Stadium Tottenham Hotspur's Georges-Kevin Nkoudou. Source: EMPICS Sport

With Robbie Brady not returning from injury anytime soon, Burnley have signed Tottenham winger Georges-Kévin N’Koudou on loan.

Shakhtar Donetsk’s Brazilian midfielder Fred could be on his way to Man City, after impressing in the game against them in the Champions League earlier this season.

Retro deal of the day: Brian Laudrup to Chelsea, 1998

Soccer - European Cup Winners Cup - Second Round First Leg - Chelsea v Copenhagen Brian Laudrup pictured during his stint at Chelsea. Source: EMPICS Sport

Widely considered one of the best Danish footballers of all time, plenty of people remember Brian Laudrup’s successful spell in British football with Rangers, but not as many will vividly recall his ill-fated move to Chelsea shortly thereafter.

Having previously played for Bayern Munich and Fiorentina among others, Laudrup was coming towards the end of his career around the time he moved to London in 1998. The midfielder subsequently publicly complained about his lack of game time at the club and ultimately made just a handful of appearances before leaving to join Copenhagen. He also had a stint at Ajax before retiring in 2000.

Since ending his time as a player, Laudrup has worked as a pundit for Danish TV.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

After a slow start to the season, former League of Ireland favourite Horgan is finding his rhythm at Preston>

Wenger warns Iwobi he faces fine if 3am partying antics are true>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (12)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
'Mourinho said serious words and used serious words. I won't forget this'
Liverpool urged to sign PSG midfielder as Coutinho replacement
Liverpool target Lemar could leave Monaco in January
FOOTBALL
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Golden footage of 12-year-old Katie Taylor putting in a crunching tackle emerges
Coach Unai Emery calls for unity after PSG stars axed
Marcelo: 'Sad' Real Madrid are 'f***ing sunk'
LIVERPOOL
Sanchez to forgo Â£25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Sanchez to forgo £25m signing-on fee to complete City deal, Liverpool eye Barca star and all today's transfer gossip
Martin O'Neill to Stoke, Griezmann's Man United wage demands and all today's transfer gossip
Coutinho 'had everything' at just 18 years old
MANCHESTER UNITED
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Ibrahimovic in Swedish media 'latent racism' claim
Usain Bolt secures trial with Borussia Dortmund
'I will never be banned for match-fixing': A riled Mourinho furiously hits back at Antonio Conte
BARCELONA
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Coutinho's Barcelona career delayed by thigh injury as he signs five-and-a-half year deal
Klopp hails Coutinho's professionalism after he was denied 'dream' Barca move in summer
Lionel Messi can quit Barca, if Catalonia leaves Spain - reports

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie