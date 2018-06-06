This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 9 °C Wednesday 6 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''

In her weekly column, Saoirse Noonan takes us through some sporting highs and lows.

By Saoirse Noonan Wednesday 6 Jun 2018, 6:30 AM
48 minutes ago 524 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4054228

TODAY IS THE day, day one of the Leaving Cert.

Like pretty much every other sixth year across the country, I just can’t wait for it to be over. It’s a day I honestly thought would never come.

Hanna Nemeth consoles Saoirse Noonan Source: James Crombie/INPHO

I’ve said it in my previous columns and I’ll surely say it again: I never expected myself to play for Ireland or to get as far as I have. Wearing the Ireland jersey is an indescribable feeling, it’s so hard to explain. But it’s also something I never thought I’d do.

I never thought the day would come.

I never really knew how people got picked to play for Ireland whereas I knew that playing Gaelic football for Cork was a possibility as my cousin Caoimhe had played and my club put me forward for trials.

As I played more and more soccer, I had my eyes opened to further opportunities. I remember watching Denise O’Sullivan play against France at Turner’s Cross and dreaming of doing the same one day.

I remember going to Gaynor Cup and realising what happens. The seed planted in my head then that maybe I could get there one day. I remember looking up to Clare Shine as she climbed the underage Ireland ranks and before I knew it, I was doing the same thing.

My first-ever Ireland trial was for the U16s. I made it to the last cut, it was between me and one other girl to go to Switzerland. We were told straight out that it was between the two of us, whoever performed got it. She was from Dublin, very strong and physical and knew a lot of girls on the team. I was a bit of an outsider so I knew I had to try harder and as always, I gave it my best shot and was happy enough.

Saoirse Noonan and Catherine Cronin Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

But I lost out. I was absolutely devastated, I just remember thinking, ‘Oh my God, that’s it — I’m never going to play for Ireland.’ It was such a horrible, horrible feeling. I told myself over and over that if I ever got that opportunity again, I’d never leave it behind as I never wanted to feel like that again.

A few weeks later, I got a call for U15 schools trials. I was a bit reluctant at first as I didn’t want to go through the disappointment of being dropped again but just went for it, And thank God I did!

I made it and was named captain for the first game against England over there. An unbelievable occasion for my first competitive international match, an incredible experience and a memory that will stay with me forever.

There’s just a weird feeling about it every time you walk out on the pitch with that green jersey on. You can’t really explain it, you have to witness. For me, it’s a scary feeling but such a great feeling. It’s the adrenaline rush you get every single time you go into the dressing room. It’s amazing.

There have been plenty of highs and lows with Gaelic as well. Last year was pretty sweet finishing underage county football with another All-Ireland title alongside the girls I started out with.

I started playing with Cork at U14 level, and won my first All-Ireland with them so it was a nice way to finish off last year. That minor team probably wasn’t as strong as the previous year’s — one with Laura Cleary and Emma Spillane — but I feel like we had more determination or something and that got us over the line.

Cork v Galway - All Ireland Ladies Football Minor A Championship Final Source: Eóin Noonan/SPORTSFILE

A standout low point would have been with the U16s three years ago. I didn’t play because I was away in Iceland with soccer but we lost against Kerry in the Munster final. That regret is in the back of my mind. I wish I could have been there to help the team add onto the collection of All-Irelands.

We would have had five in-a-row — U14, U16, U16, minor, minor — but that was the one that got away.

Sure look, you have that. Looking forward is more important, and often you learn more in defeat than in victory.

For now the focus is on English Paper One today, the Leaving Cert and keeping my fitness levels up through it.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Saoirse Noonan
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
WORLD CUP
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
'I have to accept this decision' - Germany's Sane responds to shock World Cup omission
Mohamed Salah has been named in Egypt's final World Cup squad despite injury
Leroy Sane left out of Germany's World Cup squad while goalkeeper Neuer makes the cut
FOOTBALL
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
Balotelli clashes with Italian deputy prime minister over citizenship laws
Toure will join a rival for £1 per week to prove Guardiola wrong, agent claims
Dutch coach reappointed to Klopp's Liverpool backroom staff
IRELAND
'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''
'I remember thinking, 'Oh my God, that's it - I'm never going to play for Ireland''
No Rory Best but Schmidt's options can allow Ireland to make strong start
'There's a bit of slagging at the moment, calling him ROG!'
HURLING
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Explainer: What's still at stake in Leinster, Munster and Joe McDonagh Cup hurling races?
Analysis: How Tipperary's bench saved their season, their long ball strategy and unforced errors
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie