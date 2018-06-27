Another record broken by Irish wonderkid Healy as she tops the European charts

17-YEAR-OLD SENSATION Sarah Healy’s glittering form continued last night as the Blackrock AC star set a new Irish Youth and U20 800m record in Belfast.

Her time of 2:02.76 sees her power to the top of the European U18 rankings.

The Dubliner finished second behind Claire Mooney and beat Ciara Mageean (4th). In doing so she joins an elite club of Irish athletes; just four women have broken both 4:10 for 1500m and 2:03 for 800m (Sonia O’Sullivan, Mary Purcell, Mageean and now Healy).

Two weeks ago, the teen had another historic evening in Tubingen, Germany as she clocked the second fastest 1500m time ever by a European youth — 4:09.25.

Of late, Healy has broken a string of Irish records, including Mageean’s senior girls 1500m mark at the All-Ireland Schools Track and Field Championships earlier this month.

Last July, the Holy Child Killiney student stormed to gold in the 1500m final at the European Youth Olympics in Hungary, putting on a stellar performance and recording a then-personal best of 4:19:85.

She’s due to compete at the U18 European Championships in Hungary next month as part of an Irish team which sees Sonia O’Sullivan’s daughter Sophie make her debut in the green vest.

Healy is also set to line out at the World Junior (U20) Championships in Tampere, Finland, while her record-smashing run in Germany saw her secure qualification for the European seniors in August.

