  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 14 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Highlanders extend Kiwi dominance, Waratahs go top of conference

Argentina’s Jaguares pulled off an upset 25-22 win over the Rebels this morning.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 3:13 PM
1 hour ago 1,207 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3958121
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates his try.
Image: Dianne Manson
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates his try.
Waisake Naholo of the Highlanders celebrates his try.
Image: Dianne Manson

THE OTAGO HIGHLANDERS downed the ACT Brumbies in Dunedin to reignite their Super Rugby championship hopes as the New South Wales Waratahs leapfrogged the Melbourne Rebels to the top of the Australian conference on Saturday.

The Highlanders bounced back from two consecutive losses to beat the Brumbies 43-17 while Argentina’s Jaguares pulled off an upset 25-22 win over the Rebels, who rejected a late chance to draw with a penalty in an ultimately unsuccessful attempt to score a match-winning try.

The Waratahs capitalised on the Rebels slip-up beating the Queensland Reds 37-16 in Sydney with monster winger Taqele Naiyaravoro crossing for a try double.

In Japan, in the battle of the cellar dwellers, the Auckland Blues triumphed 24-10 over the Sunwolves to record their second win of the season.

The Highlanders picked up a bonus point with their six tries to two victory over the Brumbies and stretched New Zealand’s winning run over Australian sides to 34 matches.

The game swung midway through the second half when the Highlanders, leading 15-10 but down to 14 men with Lima Sopoaga in the sin bin, scored three tries in 10 minutes.

Waisake Naholo ignited the spree with an intercept as the Brumbies swarmed towards the line, and he sprinted the length of the field to score.

It eased the pressure on the Highlanders who followed up with tries to Ben Smith and Shannon Frizzel to open up a 36-10 lead.

Joe Powell scored for the Brumbies and Fletcher Smith for the Highlanders in the helter-skelter closing minutes.

“We lost our way a bit in that second half. Obviously that intercept hurt us,” Brumbies skipper Christian Lealiifano said, while Highlanders captain Ben Smith said it played into his side’s hands.

“When the game gets a bit unstructured that’s what we like,” Smith said.

Aaron Smith Aaron Smith. Source: Photosport/Joe Allison/INPHO

The Jaguares put behind a gruelling travel schedule to storm back from 14-3 down at half-time to overhaul the Rebels in Melbourne.

“It was a tough week for us, a long trip, but we wanted to win this game, I think we wanted to win it more than them,” Jaguares skipper Pablo Matera said.

The Rebels looked to be heading for victory when Wallaby scrum-half Will Genia engineered two tries with linebreaks but once he left the field with hamstring trouble early in the second half, the home side lacked direction.

They had a chance to snatch a draw in the final minute with a penalty after pounding the Jaguares defence over 34 phases, but decided to go for an all-or nothing shot at a winning try only to lose the ball and hand the Argentines their third win. It was the Rebels’ third loss.

The Waratahs claimed their fourth straight win and their eighth consecutive derby win against the Reds to take over at the top of the Australian conference.

Naiyaravoro now has scored seven tries in his past four games and he ran for more than 200 metres for a second consecutive week after scattering the Sunwolves last week.

In Tokyo, Jordan Hyland grabbed two of the four tries for the Blues who picked up a bonus point but remain at the bottom of the New Zealand conference.

The struggling Sunwolves, who scored only one try, stretched their losing streak to seven games and stay bottom-ranked in the Australian conference.

© – AFP, 2018

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

English winger Chris Ashton breaks Top 14 try-scoring record

‘That saved us from embarrassment’ – Keane pleased to see Connacht spirit despite defeat in Glasgow

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
JP Doyle to referee Munster's Champions Cup semi-final against Racing, Poite given Leinster-Scarlets gig
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, they’ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
FOOTBALL
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'It is destiny' - Klopp inspired by Liverpool's Roman history in pursuit of European glory
'Of course it can happen' - Guardiola warns that United can still snatch the title
'We can' - Liverpool star Salah backs his side to go the whole way in Europe
LEINSTER
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
Carbery's rare chance at 10 an exciting backdrop to Leinster's big-game rehearsal
'Jeepers, I remember the injury at the time and to see what he's done - an amazing story'
O'Brien return 'a great boost' but McGrath remains 'touch and go' for Scarlets
PREMIER LEAGUE
Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley
Cork defender Kevin Long has scored his first-ever Premier League goal for Burnley
Incredible 8-minute turnaround as Giroud double keeps Chelsea in Champions League hunt
Liverpool defender Conor Masterson was 'even more effective as a Gaelic footballer'
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel
Real Madrid say Ramos will escape ban for entering tunnel
Liverpool to face Roma in Champions League semi-final
Demoralised Barcelona on course to make history

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie