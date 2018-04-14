  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
English winger Chris Ashton breaks Top 14 try-scoring record

He has passed Fijian Napolioni Nalaga for the most tries in a single season.

By AFP Saturday 14 Apr 2018, 2:48 PM
TOULON’S ENGLISH INTERNATIONAL winger Chris Ashton broke the Top 14 record when he scored his 22nd try of the season as he opened the scoring against Montpellier on Saturday.

The 31-year-old touched down in the seventh minute in Marseille after a pass from former All Black Ma’a Nonu.

For the last three weeks, Ashton, who left Saracens for France last summer, had been tied with Fijian Napolioni Nalaga, who scored 21 tries for Clermont in 2008-2009.

Toulon raced into a three-try lead in the first 22 minutes but also lost two French internationals, Francois Trinh-Duc and Guilhem Guirado, to injury.

© – AFP, 2018

