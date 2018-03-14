Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot

JOE SCHMIDT IS likely to name a settled team for Saturdayâ€™s Grand Slam shot against England at Twickenham [KO 2.45pm].

Indeed, there may be no changes at all to Schmidtâ€™s matchday 23 barring any late injury withdrawals.

Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

Blindside flanker Peter Oâ€™Mahony and fullback Rob Kearney both sat out Irelandâ€™s training session at Carton House yesterday.

Ireland insisted that both players will be available for selection and it is almost certain that should the experienced pair come through training tomorrow without any issues, they will start again.

Schmidt has been considering his second rowÂ again this week, with the competition in that department remaining fierce. James Ryan and Devin Toner were excellent last weekend against Scotland, however, and Ireland could opt to use Iain Henderson as an impact replacement again.

Cian Healy has overcome a stinger-like injury to train fully this week and while Jack McGrath was superb off the bench against the Scots, it would be a surprise to see Healy drop out of the starting XV.

Jordi Murphy and Jordan Larmour are set to fill the number 20 and 23 shirts again, although they have been in close competition with Jack Conan and Fergus McFadden for those substitute slots.

Schmidt is set to name his Ireland 23 at 1pm tomorrow afternoon.

Possible Ireland team v England:

15. Rob Kearney

14. Keith Earls

13. Garry Ringrose

12. Bundee Aki

11. Jacob Stockdale

10. Johnny Sexton

9. Conor Murray

1. Cian Healy

2. Rory Best (captain)

3. Tadhg Furlong

4. James Ryan

5. Devin Toner

6. Peter Oâ€™Mahony

7. Dan Leavy

8. CJ Stander

Replacements:

16. Sean Cronin

17. Jack McGrath

18. Andrew Porter

19. Iain Henderson

20. Jordi Murphy

21. Kieran Marmion

22. Joey Carbery

23. Jordan Larmour