Schmidt likely to go for settled Ireland team for Grand Slam shot

JOE SCHMIDT IS likely to name a settled team for Saturdayâ€™s Grand Slam shot against England at Twickenham [KO 2.45pm].
Indeed, there may be no changes at all to Schmidtâ€™s matchday 23 barring any late injury withdrawals.
Blindside flanker Peter Oâ€™Mahony and fullback Rob Kearney both sat out Irelandâ€™s training session at Carton House yesterday.
Ireland insisted that both players will be available for selection and it is almost certain that should the experienced pair come through training tomorrow without any issues, they will start again.
Schmidt has been considering his second rowÂ again this week, with the competition in that department remaining fierce. James Ryan and Devin Toner were excellent last weekend against Scotland, however, and Ireland could opt to use Iain Henderson as an impact replacement again.
Cian Healy has overcome a stinger-like injury to train fully this week and while Jack McGrath was superb off the bench against the Scots, it would be a surprise to see Healy drop out of the starting XV.
Jordi Murphy and Jordan Larmour are set to fill the number 20 and 23 shirts again, although they have been in close competition with Jack Conan and Fergus McFadden for those substitute slots.
Schmidt is set to name his Ireland 23 at 1pm tomorrow afternoon.
Possible Ireland team v England:
15. Rob Kearney
14. Keith Earls
13. Garry Ringrose
12. Bundee Aki
11. Jacob Stockdale
10. Johnny Sexton
9. Conor Murray
1. Cian Healy
2. Rory Best (captain)
3. Tadhg Furlong
4. James Ryan
5. Devin Toner
6. Peter Oâ€™Mahony
7. Dan Leavy
8. CJ Stander
Replacements:
16. Sean Cronin
17. Jack McGrath
18. Andrew Porter
19. Iain Henderson
20. Jordi Murphy
21. Kieran Marmion
22. Joey Carbery
23. Jordan Larmour
