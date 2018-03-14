  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Connacht record try-scorer Matt Healy signs contract extension

The winger’s new deal will run up to the end of the 2019/20 season.

By Sinead Farrell Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 1:21 PM
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO
Image: Luca Sighinolfi/INPHO

CONNACHT’S RECORD TRY-scorer Matt Healy has signed a contract extension that will run up to the 2019/20 season, the club have announced.

Healy recently became Connacht’s top try-scorer after running in two tries in a man-of-the-match performance against the Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14.

Connacht suffered a one-point defeat in that away tie, but Healy’s brace of scores brought his overall tally to 44 tries in 104 appearances.

The winger also made his Ireland international debut on the tour to South Africa in 2016.

Speaking after signing the new deal with Connacht, a delighted Healy said:

“I am really pleased to be extending my contract with Connacht. We have some big games coming up in the PRO14 and the home Quarter Final in the European Challenge Cup so there is a lot still to play for before the end of the season.

“We are also really ambitious about the future for Connacht and I hope to make a big contribution as we aim to bring further silverware to the province.”

Connacht Head Coach, Kieran Keane said:

“We are delighted that Matt has extended his contract. He has an incredible try scoring record and has been in really good form for us this season. He will be another really important player for us over the next few years.”

Scotland make five changes after Ireland defeat

‘I would have talked to Paul and those kind of guys about what a leader should be’

Sinead Farrell
sinead@the42.ie

