Connacht record try-scorer Matt Healy signs contract extension

CONNACHT’S RECORD TRY-scorer Matt Healy has signed a contract extension that will run up to the 2019/20 season, the club have announced.

Healy recently became Connacht’s top try-scorer after running in two tries in a man-of-the-match performance against the Toyota Cheetahs in the Guinness Pro14.



Connacht suffered a one-point defeat in that away tie, but Healy’s brace of scores brought his overall tally to 44 tries in 104 appearances.

The winger also made his Ireland international debut on the tour to South Africa in 2016.

Speaking after signing the new deal with Connacht, a delighted Healy said:

“I am really pleased to be extending my contract with Connacht. We have some big games coming up in the PRO14 and the home Quarter Final in the European Challenge Cup so there is a lot still to play for before the end of the season.

“We are also really ambitious about the future for Connacht and I hope to make a big contribution as we aim to bring further silverware to the province.”

Connacht Head Coach, Kieran Keane said:

CONTRACT EXTENSION | Our record try scorer Matt Healy @heals102 is the latest player to sign a contract extension. #StrongerInGreen



Read all about it⬇https://t.co/QmuertlVaX pic.twitter.com/99aI528wen — Connacht Rugby (@connachtrugby) March 14, 2018

“We are delighted that Matt has extended his contract. He has an incredible try scoring record and has been in really good form for us this season. He will be another really important player for us over the next few years.”