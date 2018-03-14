'I would have talked to Paul and those kind of guys about what a leader should be'

TOMMY O’BRIEN HAS had to learn that being a captain doesn’t mean taking on responsibility for everything around him.

The UCD man is a multi-talented player and such is his work rate, the Ireland U20s could probably nearly play him as a flanker.

Tommy O'Brien is the Ireland U20s captain. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

O’Brien tackles hard, hits rucks effectively, offers skilful handling, possesses good vision and is a confident organiser in phase play.

But sometimes trying to do all of these things – hitting rucks when he’s not really required, for example – can reduce his effectiveness in other areas of the game.

Now in his second year with the U20s, the Leinster centre has been learning as he has developed into his new captaincy role in this Six Nations.

Having as renowned a leader as Paul O’Connell in the U20s coaching staff has been of benefit to O’Brien as he has grown into the position.

“It’s obviously a different challenge this year, compared to last year,” says O’Brien. “Last year, there were a lot of senior players and I was almost looking around going ‘Jeez, I’m happy to be here almost and make the most of it.’

Whereas this year, it’s more of a senior player role. I would have talked to Paul and those kinds of guys about what a leader should be. They were warning me against doing everyone’s job.

“I guess maybe I might be sometimes guilty of trying to do that. I feel like I’m learning that and I am getting trust in the guys around me to let them to do their jobs and let me focus on doing mine.

“I guess I might be a little of a controller, a bit of a perfectionist. But the guys are really coming along very well. In training, they are really nailing it so I don’t see any reason why it’s not going to carry over into the games.

“I think maybe in the first game, in the captain role, my first captain role, I would have tried to do that. But I think as the tournament has gone on there’s no point in doing that and by doing that I’m actually probably hindering the team.

U20s coaches Noel McNamara and Paul O'Connell. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“By half doing someone else’s role, I’m probably not going to be able to fully do my role. I think I’ve learned from that and I think I can focus on doing my role to the best of my ability. That will hopefully benefit the team.”

O’Connell led Munster, Ireland and the Lions during his glittering playing career and while his “manic aggression” pre-match speech before a clash with France in 2007 has become famous, he has guided O’Brien to understand that shouting and roaring is not always the answer.

The Ireland U20s head coach, Noel McNamara, has underlined that to O’Brien too, stressing the need to lead with his actions more than anything else.

“Paul was just saying that there are times when you speak and people will listen, but no one wants to hear constant white noise and he’s a believer that the best way to lead is by example,” says O’Brien.

“I’d be a firm believer of that. Noel always says ‘words are greater than thoughts, actions are greater than words.’ It’s that hierarchy and I always try and lead with actions. That’s something Paul would always echo as well.”

Of course, O’Connell’s tactical brain is an advantage for the U20s too, but O’Brien says the legendary former second row appreciates that the players on the pitch will often have a better feel for making calls during games.

“We talk about that but you kind of have to back yourself in terms of the feel for a game, whether you’re going for the posts or going for the corner and stuff like that,” says O’Brien.

“It depends on you in the game having the best read of that but I’m sure himself and Noel are feeding those messages to the waterboys and giving us those tips. Paul has been brilliant.”

O'Brien believes the best is yet to come from the U20s. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As O’Brien and Ireland head into Friday night’s final Six Nations fixture against England in Coventry with the title a possibility, they believe their best is still to come.

Wins over Italy, Wales and Scotland in the past three fixtures have been encouraging after an opening-day defeat away to France, but O’Brien says Ireland have yet to reach their potential.

“I think as a backline we haven’t really fired too many shots,” says the midfielder. “We fired one or two against Italy where we got a few first-phase tries but, as a whole, it’s a really exciting backline and we haven’t really got to show it.

“Personally, and as a unit, we’re looking to up that this week.”