  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'I would have talked to Paul and those kind of guys about what a leader should be'

Tommy O’Brien has learned that he has to trust his team-mates to do their jobs.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 12:44 PM
1 hour ago 3,185 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3902969

TOMMY O’BRIEN HAS had to learn that being a captain doesn’t mean taking on responsibility for everything around him.

The UCD man is a multi-talented player and such is his work rate, the Ireland U20s could probably nearly play him as a flanker.

Tommy O'Brien Tommy O'Brien is the Ireland U20s captain. Source: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

O’Brien tackles hard, hits rucks effectively, offers skilful handling, possesses good vision and is a confident organiser in phase play.

But sometimes trying to do all of these things – hitting rucks when he’s not really required, for example – can reduce his effectiveness in other areas of the game.

Now in his second year with the U20s, the Leinster centre has been learning as he has developed into his new captaincy role in this Six Nations.

Having as renowned a leader as Paul O’Connell in the U20s coaching staff has been of benefit to O’Brien as he has grown into the position.

“It’s obviously a different challenge this year, compared to last year,” says O’Brien. “Last year, there were a lot of senior players and I was almost looking around going ‘Jeez, I’m happy to be here almost and make the most of it.’

Whereas this year, it’s more of a senior player role. I would have talked to Paul and those kinds of guys about what a leader should be. They were warning me against doing everyone’s job.

“I guess maybe I might be sometimes guilty of trying to do that. I feel like I’m learning that and I am getting trust in the guys around me to let them to do their jobs and let me focus on doing mine.

“I guess I might be a little of a controller, a bit of a perfectionist. But the guys are really coming along very well. In training, they are really nailing it so I don’t see any reason why it’s not going to carry over into the games.

“I think maybe in the first game, in the captain role, my first captain role, I would have tried to do that. But I think as the tournament has gone on there’s no point in doing that and by doing that I’m actually probably hindering the team.

Noel McNamara and Paul O'Connell before the game U20s coaches Noel McNamara and Paul O'Connell. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“By half doing someone else’s role, I’m probably not going to be able to fully do my role. I think I’ve learned from that and I think I can focus on doing my role to the best of my ability. That will hopefully benefit the team.”

O’Connell led Munster, Ireland and the Lions during his glittering playing career and while his “manic aggression” pre-match speech before a clash with France in 2007 has become famous, he has guided O’Brien to understand that shouting and roaring is not always the answer.

The Ireland U20s head coach, Noel McNamara, has underlined that to O’Brien too, stressing the need to lead with his actions more than anything else.

“Paul was just saying that there are times when you speak and people will listen, but no one wants to hear constant white noise and he’s a believer that the best way to lead is by example,” says O’Brien.

“I’d be a firm believer of that. Noel always says ‘words are greater than thoughts, actions are greater than words.’ It’s that hierarchy and I always try and lead with actions. That’s something Paul would always echo as well.”

Of course, O’Connell’s tactical brain is an advantage for the U20s too, but O’Brien says the legendary former second row appreciates that the players on the pitch will often have a better feel for making calls during games.

“We talk about that but you kind of have to back yourself in terms of the feel for a game, whether you’re going for the posts or going for the corner and stuff like that,” says O’Brien.

“It depends on you in the game having the best read of that but I’m sure himself and Noel are feeding those messages to the waterboys and giving us those tips. Paul has been brilliant.”

Tommy O'Brien tackled by Bradley Clements O'Brien believes the best is yet to come from the U20s. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

As O’Brien and Ireland head into Friday night’s final Six Nations fixture against England in Coventry with the title a possibility, they believe their best is still to come.

Wins over Italy, Wales and Scotland in the past three fixtures have been encouraging after an opening-day defeat away to France, but O’Brien says Ireland have yet to reach their potential.

“I think as a backline we haven’t really fired too many shots,” says the midfielder. “We fired one or two against Italy where we got a few first-phase tries but, as a whole, it’s a really exciting backline and we haven’t really got to show it.

“Personally, and as a unit, we’re looking to up that this week.”

Saturday’s assistant referee van der Westhuizen involved in England training

O’Mahony misses training but Ireland say he ‘will be fit and ready’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldnât pull it off!'
'We were trying to get him to sing 'Joxer Goes To Twickenham' but he couldn’t pull it off!'
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
CHELTENHAM 2018
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
LIVE: Day 2 of Cheltenham 2018
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
Poll: Who do you think will win today’s Champion Chase at Cheltenham?
FOOTBALL
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
'Terrible' and 'shocking' Man Utd slated by Ferdinand after Champions League exit
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
IRELAND
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Photos: These are the top 10 most filmed locations in Ireland
Leo says Trump is right about one thing - Europe needs to stop relying on the US for its defence
CJ Stander: 'I felt inside I wanted to flip the table and dance on it'
ENGLAND
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
MANCHESTER UNITED
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
Lukaku clarifies 'hiding' teammates comment following Champions League exit
United could pip City to midfield target Fred - Shakhtar CEO
As it happened: Man United v Sevilla, Champions League

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie