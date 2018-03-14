  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 7 °C Wednesday 14 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'

The blindside flanker was replaced in the 55th minute of last weekend’s win over Scotland.

By Murray Kinsella Wednesday 14 Mar 2018, 1:01 AM
2 hours ago 717 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3901723

BLINDSIDE FLANKER PETER O’Mahony missed training yesterday at Carton House but Ireland say the Munster man will be available for selection for Saturday’s Grand Slam shot against England at Twickenham.

O’Mahony received treatment on the pitch in the 42nd minute of Ireland’s win over Scotland last weekend, after tracking back to make a tackle on Blair Kinghorn and winning a turnover penalty.

Peter O'Mahony during the anthems O'Mahony did not train yesterday. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

O’Mahony played on until the 55th minute, jogging off the pitch as Jordi Murphy replaced him.

The fact that the 28-year-old did not take part in yesterday’s all-important squad training session at Carton House was cause for concern and would suggest O’Mahony is a doubt for this weekend, but Ireland insist the experienced back row will be fine to face England.

“Peter’s okay,” said assistant coach Richie Murphy. “He was managed again today. He was managed as well but everyone that played in the game on Saturday [against Scotland] will be fit and ready to play on Saturday [against England].”

The hope for Schmidt is that he will be able to field a very settled team against the English this weekend.

Fullback Rob Kearney also sat out yesterday’s training session with an ankle issue, but Murphy stated that he too will be “perfectly fine” to take on the English.

Cian Healy trained fully after recovering from his “stinger-like issue,” while Johnny Sexton trained fully after a glute problem limited his training load in the build-up to the Scotland game.

Usually, Schmidt and his coaches have a strong preference for the weekend’s starting team to take a full part in the Tuesday squad pitch session, but with a Grand Slam on the line this weekend at the end of a tough championship, there are likely to be concessions made for players as important as O’Mahony and Kearney.

Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt’s ‘motivational fear’

Connacht receive another back-row boost as Masterson extends contract

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
CHELTENHAM 2018
The42â²s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day two of Cheltenham
Buveur D’Air retains his Champion Hurdle crown, but only just
Mixed results for Ruby and Mullins on the opening day at Cheltenham
FOOTBALL
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
Neymar has a PSG future, says father
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
IRELAND
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
O'Mahony misses training but Ireland say he 'will be fit and ready'
Doherty scores twice for leaders Wolves on good night for Irish players in the Championship
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
ENGLAND
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
Russia threatens to ban all British media from its country if the UK bans Kremlin-backed broadcaster RT
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
Daly a doubt for England as Jones banks 'painful' lessons before facing Ireland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Southampton in talks with Mark Hughes - reports
Southampton in talks with Mark Hughes - reports
'I've sat in this chair twice before with Porto, Manchester United out, and Real Madrid'
Spurs sweat over Kane amid reports of lengthy absence

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie