  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 13 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'

Sean Cronin isn’t going to argue against the notion that Joe Schmidt is the best coach in the game right now.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 13 Mar 2018, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 3,129 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3901567
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

WITH ANY LUCK, nobody will remember Sean Cronin’s try against Scotland as an important moment in this Championship.

It was a crucial though, tournament-deciding, as noteworthy as Jamie Heaslip’s last-ditch tackle on Stuart Hogg in 2015. Yet if all goes according to plan this weekend, the try that sealed the title will be forgotten, replaced by whatever Grand Slam drama Twickenham has yet to deliver.

“It’s been building up that it was a 25-metre run in and I beat three defenders,” the hooker joked in Carton House today.

Such stretching of the truth isn’t needed in this Ireland camp. Confidence is high, perhaps at its highest since Joe Schmidt took charge. Or at least since those ecstatic two weeks in between contrasting clashes with the All Blacks in November 2016.

While we all question the Kiwi’s calls and methods from time and time, a third title in five years leaves little room to question the results he delivers. With a third medal soon to be nestling in his back pocket, Cronin was asked flat out today if he is working under the best coach in the world.

“Sure I’m gonna have to say (he is),” Cronin joked, conscious of the live mics and TV cameras rolling.

Sean Cronin Source: Billy Stickland/INPHO

“Yeah, he is the best coach in the world. His results speak for themselves, three Championships in five years is incredible. He has a great support staff behind him and he’s top quality.

“I’ve been involved with Joe for a long time, and when you do make a mistake during a game, you’re already thinking about the review on Monday.

Not many coaches can put that kind of motivational fear into you.”

Cronin has grown well accustomed to Schmidt’s techniques, of course. When he moved from Connacht to Leinster in 2011, Schmidt had already put a Heineken Cup in the trophy cabinet. Standards were high, and Cronin quickly learned he had to rapidly adapt.

“When I moved, after the first couple of games, I was sitting back thinking I have to get up to speed here otherwise I’m not going to last very long.”

“He’s obviously top quality. Over the years, we’ve been through things and results that are of the highest quality.

Joe Schmidt Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“We have confidence as players, whether in attack, defence or set-piece, we’re very confident to buy into the plan the coaches give us.

“You’ve got to have the coaches and the players driving it, though. Having that collective buy-in where everyone is ready to go so that everything’s flowing properly for the game on Saturday.”

Part of that buy-in, from Cronin’s perspective, is fully engaging with his impact role. Between captaincy and his excellence at the breakdown, Rory Best has locked down the starting hooker berth, but Cronin’s title-sealing try capped what was a terrific collective bench performance. The kind of snowballing cohesion that has been lacking in the late shaky stages in three of Ireland’s last five victories.

More of the same will be required in Twickenham. Test matches in London are rarely settled before the closing minutes, let-alone Grand Slam matches.

“Jordi Murphy had a super cameo, Hendy and (Andrew) Porter as well. It could only be 10 minutes but they’re the pressure moments of the game.

“You need to be ready for the pressure moments of the game.”

Schmidt’s demands are made for exactly those occasions.

Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training

‘A week you dream of’: Watching on as an U20 in ’09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
'They have old heads on their shoulders': No fear of Ireland's new breed being overawed in Twickenham
Confidence in Ireland squad kept in check by Schmidt's 'motivational fear'
Ankle keeps Kearney out of Ireland session, but Healy and Sexton in full training
CHELTENHAM 2018
Buveur DâAir retains his Champion Hurdle crown, but only just
Buveur D’Air retains his Champion Hurdle crown, but only just
Mixed results for Ruby and Mullins on the opening day at Cheltenham
The42′s Winning Post: Everything you need to enjoy day one of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
PAOK president sorry but attacks 'totally ill establishment' after gun debacle
'I think they can go there and surprise Barcelona:' Chelsea legend Zola
'It's a once in a lifetime opportunity' – Kompany eyes title win against Man United
IRELAND
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
European Commission president: 'Good Friday Agreement must be preserved in all its dimensions'
'We'll have three days of training and then Toulon': Ireland ambition puts the squeeze on provinces
'A week you dream of': Watching on as an U20 in '09, Conor Murray is ready to fulfill Grand ambition
SCOTLAND
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: Joe Schmidt's creative ability shines through on Ireland's power play
Analysis: A moment that shows Johnny Sexton's crucial defensive brilliance
Ireland move up to second in World Rugby rankings after win over Scotland

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie