Oscar Valdez and Scott Quigg close to sealing fight for WBO World featherweight title

A DEAL IS close to being completed for Scott Quigg to fight Oscar Valdez for the latterâ€™s WBO World featherweight title in California on 10 March.

Buryâ€™s Quigg (34-1-2, 25KOs), whose bitter rivalry with Carl Frampton culminated in a sole career defeat and the relinquishing of his WBA World super-bantamweight belt in February 2016, has recorded three straight victories in the intervening two years, while Valdez won his featherweight strap with a second-round stoppage of Matias Carlos Adrian Rueda in July of 2016 and has since defended it on three occasions.

The Mexican power-puncher (23-0, 19KOs) was eliminated from the 2012 London Olympics by Irelandâ€™s John Joe Nevin who went on to claim silver, and is a current gym-mate and sparring partner of Nevinâ€™s compatriot and fellow Olympian Michael Conlan.

Valdez was recently touted as a potential opponent for another Irish fighter in Belfastâ€™s Carl Frampton, and the winner of a prospective Valdez-Quigg clash in March would be a prime candidate to throw down with â€˜The Jackalâ€™ this winter or early next year should all go to plan for Quiggâ€™s only conqueror in the first half of 2018.

Quiggâ€™s promoter, Eddie Hearn, last night confirmed that he was close to agreeing a deal with Top Rank for the Lancashire man to square off with Valdez.

I see the news breaking..correct-we are close to finalising a deal for @scottquigg to face @oscarvaldez56 for the World title..hopefully get it over the line,will be an unbelievable fight! #andthenew @SkySportsBoxing @CarlMoretti ðŸ’¥ — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) January 2, 2018

The fight is likely to take place at the StubHub Center in Carson, California, meaning Quigg will truly be traveling into the lionâ€™s den if he is to match old rival Frampton in becoming a two-weight world champion: Valdez trains alongside Conlan at Manny Roblesâ€™ The Rock Gym in the same city, which retains a massive Mexican population.

Quigg, however, has done some training in the same gym, and now operates predominantly out of Freddie Roachâ€™s Wild Card facility in Hollywood.

Valdez will enter the contest on the back of tough but fair unanimous-decision victory over Filipino Genesis Servania (30-1, 13 KOs) in September in Tucson, Arizona â€“ a card which featured Conlanâ€™s spectacular knockout of unheralded Argentine Kenny Guzman.

Servania dropped a careless Valdez in the fourth round before touching down himself a round later, and lost on all three scorecards (117-109, 116-110, 115-111).

Quigg is 3-0 since moving up to 126 pounds following defeat to Frampton in Manchester.

