The Seahawks 'postponed' a Colin Kaepernick workout after he said he wouldn't stop kneeling

Colin Kaepernick scores during one of his last games in the NFL in December 2016.

THE SEATTLE SEAHAWKS “postponed” a meeting with free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick after he declined to stop kneeling during the national anthem next season, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

According to the NFL insider, the Seahawks made a “last-minute stipulation” over Kaepernick’s protest, which sought to raise awareness for social injustice, asking that he stop kneeling during the national anthem, and he would not give them that assurance.

Schefter reported that the Seahawks are still considering bringing in Kaepernick for a workout. The Seahawks worked out Kaepernick last offseason when he became a free agent but did not sign him.

The report would seem to mark a change in Kaepernick’s approach to his controversial protest. It was reported last season that Kaepernick would no longer kneel during the national anthem if he were to be signed.

Kaepernick has been a free agent since March 2017 when he opted out of his 49ers contract. Though some teams have reportedly considered signing him, he has remained on the market, leading some to believe his protest turned teams off.

Kaepernick has continued working out in hopes of landing another job in the NFL.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance accusing NFL owners of collusion for not signing him. According to reports, he was recently deposed in the claim.

The Seahawks currently do not have a backup after releasing Trevone Boykin amid an ongoing investigation into domestic violence accusations made against the quarterback.

Boykin was arrested last month on suspicion of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury by police in Texas.

