305 days after horror leg break, Ireland star Seamus Coleman makes return to action

SEAMUS COLEMAN MADE his long-awaited return to football this evening, playing the first 58 minutes of Everton U23s’ match with Portsmouth.

It is the first time the 29-year-old Donegal native has played since suffering a horror leg break last March during Ireland’s World Cup qualifier with Wales at the Aviva Stadium.

Coleman appeared to come through the game unscathed, as he continues in his bid to return to the first team.

The news will come as a boost to Ireland boss Martin O’Neill, whose contract extension to keep him in the job until 2020 was confirmed this evening.

Captain of the Boys in Green before picking up the injury, Coleman was sorely miss as the team fell short in their bid to qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, losing 5-1 in a qualification play-off against Denmark last November.

