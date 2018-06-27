Southampton snap up 16-year-old Ireland underage international from Sligo Rovers

SOUTHAMPTON HAVE SIGNED Sligo Rovers midfielder Seamus Keogh, with the Ireland U17 international set to join up with the Premier League club’s academy this weekend.

The former Benbulben FC player has come up through the Bit O’Red’s youth ranks in recent seasons, representing the club at U15 and U17 level in the League of Ireland.

Keogh is also an Ireland underage international, captaining his country at U15 and U16 level in the past two years.

“This is a terrific opportunity for Seamus, and one he has thoroughly earned,” Sligo Head of Youth Development Danny O’Leary said on Wednesday.

“The move was on the cards for quite a while and the club are happy with the agreement made. While we are sorry to lose him as a Sligo Rovers player, a Premier League academy is a chance for Seamus to continue his growth as a player and we respect that.

The #bitored can confirm that Under-17 player Seamus Keogh will join @SouthamptonFC academy on 1 July.



Congratulations to Seamus, we wish him every success in Englandhttps://t.co/Db7hZHFUqh pic.twitter.com/aihOu0MTqO — Sligo Rovers (@sligorovers) June 27, 2018

“His attitude and commitment have been second to none. As he moves over, we offer our very best wishes to Seamus.

“Our goal is to develop players for Sligo Rovers and at the moment we are seeing the rewards with many of our Under-19s graduating to the first team and younger levels attracting interest from abroad.

“That work will continue with the aim of producing players with benefits for them and Sligo Rovers.”

