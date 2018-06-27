This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Wednesday 27 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'At this level it's about winning' - Cork City shrug off criticism ahead of Dundalk duel

The champions take a one-point lead over the Lilywhites into Friday night’s game at Oriel Park.

By Paul Dollery Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 7:59 AM
1 hour ago 921 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4094103

CORK CITY ASSISTANT manager John Cotter insists that the Leesiders haven’t been bothered by negative media coverage of their style of play.

In contrast to the passing game deployed by Dundalk, City’s more direct and robust approach has proven to be unpopular among many observers of the domestic game.

John Caulfield with his backroom team Phil Harrington, Liam Kearney and John Cotter Cork City assistant manager John Cotter (second from left) on duty during their recent win over Waterford. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But while Dundalk have scored more and conceded fewer goals than their rivals from the south, City’s divisive methods have nevertheless been effective as they’re setting the pace in the title race once again.

After taking a one-point advantage into the mid-season break, the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions will bid to maintain their lead when they travel to play Dundalk on Friday night.

“That has no bearing,” Cotter said in relation to criticism of Cork City’s brand of football. “At the end of the day, the game at this level is about winning. Playing football, whatever people want to say, that’s their own business.

“If people want to say Dundalk play better football, that’s fine — but we’re top of the table so that’s what matters. It’s just a matter of going up there on Friday and hopefully getting a good result for ourselves.”

For the fifth season in a row, Cork City and Dundalk are on course to battle it out for the top prize in Irish football. Third-placed Waterford are 15 points adrift of the Lilywhites, who won three consecutive titles before City finally broke their stranglehold in 2017.

“It’s a rivalry you need,” Cotter said. “You need somebody to drive you on and I have no doubt that they’ll be thinking the same. All great sides have a side to rival with.

“These games are always intense, on and off the pitch and in the crowd. They always have an extra bit of intensity to them. It’s great, to be honest. It’s what you want. It’s what you’re involved here for. These are the games the players want to be playing in.

“But it’s just the same three points as we got before the break against Bohs. It’s another week, another game and that’s all you can do: take each game as it comes.”

Tempers flare during the match Cork City's Steven Beattie and Dane Massey of Dundalk tussling at Oriel Park back in March. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After Friday’s visit to Oriel Park, Cork City will host Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross seven days later. Their attention will then shift to European matters as they take on Polish champions Legia Warsaw over two legs.

Representing Ireland in the first qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years will be a momentous occasion for the club, but Cotter is keen to point out that there are two vital games in their title challenge to negotiate first.

He said: “Our main focus at the moment is on Friday. Once Friday is over we’ll be dealing with Shamrock Rovers. When you start looking ahead to other games that are coming up is when you start dropping stupid points.

“We just have to make sure we’re all focused on Friday.”

Maradona receives treatment after Argentina’s dramatic win

Mikel claims Nigeria denied ‘clear penalty’ in Argentina loss

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
'The most important game in my career': Serbia determined to shine in do-or-die Brazil clash
Germany suspends two members of backroom staff over spat with Swedes
2019 World Cup a thrilling prospect for Schmidt's superb Ireland
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
FOOTBALL
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win
Southampton sign Celtic midfielder for €8 million
Phil Neville's 16-year-old son Harvey signs for Man United from Valencia
IRELAND
Ireland agrees to take in 25 migrants from stranded Lifeline ship
Ireland agrees to take in 25 migrants from stranded Lifeline ship
'Without any hesitation that was the biggest game of my career by miles'
Sensational Sexton shows his class and composure for Ireland
PREMIER LEAGUE
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
Man United midfielder Fellaini sets date for announcement on future
'Ozil is one of the best players in the world' - Under-fire Germany star receives support
Mane needs to improve, says Senegal coach
LIONEL MESSI
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Can Lionel Messi save Argentina from themselves?
Messi and Rojo magic helps nervy Argentina reach World Cup last 16
GOL! Messi opens World Cup account with stunning finish to get Argentina up and running

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie