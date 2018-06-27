'At this level it's about winning' - Cork City shrug off criticism ahead of Dundalk duel

CORK CITY ASSISTANT manager John Cotter insists that the Leesiders haven’t been bothered by negative media coverage of their style of play.

In contrast to the passing game deployed by Dundalk, City’s more direct and robust approach has proven to be unpopular among many observers of the domestic game.

Cork City assistant manager John Cotter (second from left) on duty during their recent win over Waterford. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

But while Dundalk have scored more and conceded fewer goals than their rivals from the south, City’s divisive methods have nevertheless been effective as they’re setting the pace in the title race once again.

After taking a one-point advantage into the mid-season break, the reigning SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions will bid to maintain their lead when they travel to play Dundalk on Friday night.

“That has no bearing,” Cotter said in relation to criticism of Cork City’s brand of football. “At the end of the day, the game at this level is about winning. Playing football, whatever people want to say, that’s their own business.

“If people want to say Dundalk play better football, that’s fine — but we’re top of the table so that’s what matters. It’s just a matter of going up there on Friday and hopefully getting a good result for ourselves.”

For the fifth season in a row, Cork City and Dundalk are on course to battle it out for the top prize in Irish football. Third-placed Waterford are 15 points adrift of the Lilywhites, who won three consecutive titles before City finally broke their stranglehold in 2017.

“It’s a rivalry you need,” Cotter said. “You need somebody to drive you on and I have no doubt that they’ll be thinking the same. All great sides have a side to rival with.

“These games are always intense, on and off the pitch and in the crowd. They always have an extra bit of intensity to them. It’s great, to be honest. It’s what you want. It’s what you’re involved here for. These are the games the players want to be playing in.

“But it’s just the same three points as we got before the break against Bohs. It’s another week, another game and that’s all you can do: take each game as it comes.”

Cork City's Steven Beattie and Dane Massey of Dundalk tussling at Oriel Park back in March. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

After Friday’s visit to Oriel Park, Cork City will host Shamrock Rovers at Turner’s Cross seven days later. Their attention will then shift to European matters as they take on Polish champions Legia Warsaw over two legs.

Representing Ireland in the first qualifying round of the Champions League for the first time in 12 years will be a momentous occasion for the club, but Cotter is keen to point out that there are two vital games in their title challenge to negotiate first.

He said: “Our main focus at the moment is on Friday. Once Friday is over we’ll be dealing with Shamrock Rovers. When you start looking ahead to other games that are coming up is when you start dropping stupid points.

“We just have to make sure we’re all focused on Friday.”