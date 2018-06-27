This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Maradona receives treatment after Argentina's dramatic win

The Argentina icon required treatment after his nation reached the last 16 at the World Cup.

By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 12:01 AM
By The42 Team Wednesday 27 Jun 2018, 12:01 AM
http://the42.ie/4094046

Nigeria v Argentina - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group D - Saint Petersburg Stadium Source: Owen Humphreys

DIEGO MARADONA WAS treated by paramedics after Argentina’s dramatic 2-1 win over Nigeria at the World Cup on Tuesday.

The Argentine great, 57, threatened to steal the show during the Group D clash in St Petersburg, where an 86th-minute goal from Marcos Rojo sent Jorge Sampaoli’s men into the knockout stage.

But Maradona was pictured receiving treatment from paramedics at the stadium after the game, having earlier needed assistance on the way from his seat.

The 1986 World Cup winner went through a rollercoaster of emotions during the encounter, beginning with dancing with a Nigeria fan pre-game.

After exuberantly celebrating Lionel Messi’s classy opener, Maradona was seen sleeping.

He had a final – and rude – celebration after Rojo’s winner, offering middle-finger salutes to fans as Argentina booked a last-16 meeting with France.

