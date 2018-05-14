  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 14 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's about how you react': Cronin's up and down season reaches new heights

The hooker continued his brilliant form with another big performance in Saturday’s Champions Cup final.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 14 May 2018, 1:01 AM
1 hour ago 486 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4010787
Cronin with his wife Claire after Saturday's final in Bilbao.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO
Cronin with his wife Claire after Saturday's final in Bilbao.
Cronin with his wife Claire after Saturday's final in Bilbao.
Image: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

SEAN CRONIN LAST week admitted his surprise omission from Ireland’s November international squad has turned him into a better player, and he again backed that statement up with a performance of unquestionable value on Saturday.

The lowest point can so often be the turning of the tide and for Cronin, the shock of being told by Joe Schmidt that his form wasn’t quite good enough was the kick up the backside he required. It has been some response.

Not only did the Leinster hooker put his early season woes behind him to produce big performances in big games for his province, but so impressive was his form that he was thrust straight back into Schmidt’s plans for the Six Nations.

Cronin provided huge impact off the bench during the Grand Slam-winning campaign and his season of ups and downs reached new heights on Saturday as he helped Leinster to a fourth Champions Cup in Bilbao, beating Racing 92 15-12.

The 31-year-old was at his typically combative best as he defied the greasy conditions and threat of Racing’s lineout unit to ensure the Leinster set-piece functioned well, while also making nine key tackles and carrying powerfully, particularly early in the piece and then when the game loosened out.

A second European Cup medal for the Limerick native, and a particularly sweet moment shared with his wife Claire.

“I suppose like I said earlier on in the week when I did some interviews, you have those ups and downs and it is about how you react to them,” he said afterwards.

Fergus McFadden, Robbie Henshaw and Sean Cronin celebrate at the final whistle Cronin celebrates with Fergus McFadden and Robbie Henshaw. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

“Then, when you get your rewards like this, it makes it a bit sweeter that you know if you can do it, try and get back and don’t sulk, work hard it’s a good reward for it. What we had today was unbelievable.

“We struggled to get a bit of tempo into the game like we had all season, they went very hard at the breakdown which we knew they would do. We had identified that, but we struggled a small bit there to try and get as quick ball as we’d been getting all year.

“That was our game, to play tempo, and the game was slowed down constantly. We adapted well towards the end and got into the right positions. We got fortunate that we got that penalty and that was the difference.”

In lifting the Champions Cup for a fourth time, Leinster moved level with Toulouse for the amount of competition wins and Cronin added that there were times over the last six years when he wondered if the province would ever return to the summit of European rugby.

“Yeah, stuff like that goes through your head,” he continued. “It’s six years since I’ve been in a final and, God, I mightn’t be around in six years’ time again. That sort of stuff goes through your mind during the week and you’re just hoping you put in a performance on the day.

Jordi Murphy and Sean Cronin The hooker at yesterday's homecoming event with Jordi Murphy. Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

“Last year we lost in the semi-final, but to get into the final and the pressure that comes from that – it was about adapting to that. The big thing for us was not to change anything. I saw Leo and Stuart saying that we weren’t going to change anything, which we didn’t during the week.

“We wanted to keep what had been producing into today’s game. It was a funny game like that, but we adapted to it as the 80 minutes went on.

“I just think everyone is relieved and delighted that we got over the line, it would have been very unfortunate if we lost, especially considering some of the performances we put in during the campaign, it would be have been a big killer for us.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘It’s not about the fifth star but chasing up to number ten’: Leinster celebrate in style

Lancaster’s redemption a happy tale in Leinster’s European success

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
Lancaster's redemption a happy tale in Leinster's European success
'Obsessed is the word... we have a love affair with this tournament'
Touch of class with Jordi Murphy says a whole lot about this Leinster team
FOOTBALL
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
Comeback falls short as five-goal Levante put paid to Barca's invincible ambitions
'You need to be brave and take risks': Pochettino urges Spurs board to match his ambition
'I'm sad, at some stage it has to end' - Wenger emotional at Arsenal departure after 22 years
LEINSTER
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
'It was great for Isa to win it for us with the last couple of kicks'
James Ryan is already one of the best in the world at the age of 21
Legendary Nacewa secures Leinster's fourth Champions Cup crown in Bilbao
HURLING
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
Kilkenny clinch dramatic win as Pat Gilroy's Dubs leave it behind them at Parnell Park
As it happened: Dublin v Kilkenny, Leinster SHC
Reigning All-Ireland champions show glimpses of class on first day out of the summer
PREMIER LEAGUE
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Conte: 'If we play like this in the FA Cup final we don't have a chance'
Mourinho waiting for Carrick to step into assistant role as Faria successor
Lanzini double gives Moyes hope as abject Blues take thumping at Newcastle

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie