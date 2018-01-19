Sean Dyche: I don't eat worms, I just let them hang out of my mouth

Sean Dyche: "For the record I definitely don't eat worms and I never did."

SEAN DYCHE HAS wriggled out of claims he used to eat worms during training as a player, joking he eats gravel for breakfast instead.

The gruff-voiced Burnley boss was accused of chowing down on worms by former Bristol City team-mate Soren Andersen.

“He had exactly the same voice,” Andersen told Danish podcast Fodboldministeriet. ”Maybe the voice comes from eating earthworms because every time we trained, he used to eat earthworms.

“It was horrible, I’ve never experienced anything like it. It was like: ‘Whoops, there’s an earthworm,’ and then he ate it. It was a bit disgusting and very strange.”

Asked by the media about Andersen’s culinary comments on Thursday, Dyche dismissed the dietary digression as a mere prank.

“I also smoke exhaust pipes. I have gravel for breakfast,” Dyche joked. “Those three combined often are the things that keep this voice sounding how it is.

“It’s fair to say I didn’t actually eat the worms. It was a bit of banter I used to have – I’ve done it here and Watford too – that you get a nice, big juicy worm hanging out of your mouth.

“Look as if you’re chewing it and then spit it out, wash your mouth with water. It was a bit of banter that Soren has probably taken a bit too far, he was probably turning away at that moment. He’s a good lad.

“For the record I definitely don’t eat worms and I never did.”

