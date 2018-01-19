  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

They left it very late but Real sneak Copa win to ease the pressure on under-fire Zidane

Marco Asensio came up with a last-gasp winner against Leganes.

By The42 Team Friday 19 Jan 2018, 12:19 AM
9 hours ago 3,147 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/3805385

MARCO ASENSIO STRUCK a last-gasp winner as Real Madrid edged to a 1-0 win at Leganes in the first leg of their Copa del Rey quarter-final.

Zinedine Zidane’s men, 19 points behind Barcelona in LaLiga, had won one of their last five games in all competitions, amid reports the Frenchman could leave the club at the end of the season, and they looked set to be held at Butarque.

But after Leganes had shone on their first appearance at this stage of the competition, Asensio came up with a cute near-post finish from Theo Hernandez’s cross to put Madrid in firm control of the tie.

Madrid were held at home by lower-tier clubs Numancia and Fuenlabrada in previous rounds after first-leg away wins and they failed to respond to Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Villarreal, with Mateo Kovacic missing a golden first-half chance.

Jose Naranjo and Claudio Beauvue forced smart stops from Kiko Casilla and Marcos Llorente headed against his own crossbar, adding to the sense of injustice at Leganes’ defeat.

Madrid were poor for large parts of the contest, but Asensio’s dramatic impact may serve to ease the growing pressure on Zidane ahead of Wednesday’s return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Arsenal’s major December signing influences club’s pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang

Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid reports of €70 million move to Arsenal

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
'Bizarre news!' - Former League of Ireland star Zayed a free agent after leaving US club
St Pat's bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie