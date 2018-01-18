  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 1 °C Friday 19 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Arsenal's big December signing influences pursuit of Mkhitaryan and Aubameyang

Sven Mislintat spent a decade at Borussia Dortmund before taking up a role as head of recruitment with Arsene Wenger’s side.

By Eoin O'Callaghan Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 11:15 PM
10 hours ago 10,340 Views 8 Comments
http://the42.ie/3805262
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON
Image: Elmar Kremser/SVEN SIMON

IT MAY HAVE slipped through the cracks earlier in the season but there have been substantial changes behind-the-scenes at Arsenal.

One notable appointment saw Sven Mislintat arrive from Borussia Dortmund as the club’s new head of recruitment in December, replacing Steve Rowley.

Having spent a decade with the Bundesliga club, the 45-year-old was highly-regarded, having been responsible for Dortmund’s ability to pick up young, gifted players and sell them on for a huge profit.

Examples included Robert Lewandowski, Shinji Kagawa and Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Upon the confirmation of his hiring, Arsene Wenger complimented Mislintat’s ‘outstanding track record’ regarding recruitment.

So, given his background, it’s easy to see why the north London side are being heavily linked with Mkhitaryan and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, another player Mislintat sourced and brought to Dortmund.

Certainly, Arsenal were keen on the Armenian before he ended up at Old Trafford but owing to his recent struggles under Jose Mourinho, it was, perhaps, understandable for Wenger to question whether Mkhitaryan would experience something similar at the Emirates.

But, with Mislintat on board, he can provide a greater profile of the 28-year-old attacker and also offer an insight into Mkhitaryan’s issues at Dortmund under Jurgen Klopp, with whom he spent two inconsistent campaigns.

It wasn’t until Thomas Tuchel came in as manager did he find his stride and begin to blossom.

Regarding Aubameyang, he’s had to face criticism over his attitude and being a disruptive influence at the German club in recent weeks.

He’s been left out of Dortmund’s last two games because of disciplinary issues and the club’s GM Michael Zorc has admitted that he ‘doesn’t recognise’ the striker anymore.

Still, according to the latest reports, Wenger has leaned on Mislintat to give a more rounded profile of the 28-year-old and he’s subsequently acknowledged the behaviour is the exception rather than the rule.

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

Dortmund leave Aubameyang out amid reports of €70 million move to Arsenal

Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today’s transfer gossip

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Eoin O'Callaghan
@eoinocallaghan
eoin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (8)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
'In training all my shots were going in!' - Long relieved 325-day goal drought is behind him
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip
Watch: The controversial VAR decision that left Chelsea boss Antonio Conte fuming
FOOTBALL
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
'Disgraceful' PSG fans criticised after Neymar boos
Fan in 'serious condition' following stabbing before Atletico-Sevilla clash
Liverpool loan young Serbian international Grujic to Cardiff
BOXING
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Frampton admits to 'a wee bit of fear factor' as he gears up for make-or-break clash with Donaire
Three thrilling all-Irish fights confirmed for Frampton-Donaire card in Belfast
'If I'm not clean, you'll find out this fight. If I haven't been clean, you'll see me struggle vs Parker'
SIX NATIONS
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
'You read the papers and we might as well not turn up': Jones laughs off England's injury crisis
Bath back row Mercer one of eight uncapped players in Eddie Jones' England squad
Joey jumps in, surprise omissions and more talking points as Ireland name Six Nations squad
LEAGUE OF IRELAND
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
Ex-Cork City and Shamrock Rovers winger Dennehy heads to Limerick
'Bizarre news!' - Former League of Ireland star Zayed a free agent after leaving US club
St Pat's bolster their defence with the acquisition of former Sligo and Limerick centre-half

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie