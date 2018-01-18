  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Thursday 18 January, 2018
Liverpool reject Sturridge offer, Real target attacking trio and all today's transfer gossip

Plus, Juventus are considering moves for either Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil.

By Paul Fennessy Thursday 18 Jan 2018, 12:01 PM
9 hours ago 17,415 Views 9 Comments
HERE ARE THE good, the bad, and the unlikely football moves being talked about today…

Liverpool v NK Maribor - UEFA Champions League - Group E - Anfield Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge. Source: Martin Rickett

Sevilla reportedly want to take Daniel Sturridge on loan until the summer, though Liverpool have rejected the offer.

Marca claim Real Madrid have targeted the attacking trio of PSG’s Neymar, Chelsea’s Eden Hazard and Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski.

FC Bayern Munich vs Al-Ahli Bayern's Juan Bernat. Source: DPA/PA Images

Everton have their eye on Bayern Munich full-back Juan Bernat.

Reportedly targeted by Liverpool, Schalke’s German midfielder Leon Goretzka, could be on his way to Bayern Munich.

Burnley v Watford - Premier League - Turf Moor Watford's Richarlison. Source: Martin Rickett

Watford attacker Richarlison, who has been linked with both Chelsea and Arsenal, wants a summer move away from the club.

Inter’s Portugal midfielder Joao Mario could be set for a West Ham loan move, with the player believed to be unhappy about his lack of game time in Italy.

Swansea City v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League - Liberty Stadium Tottenham's Christian Eriksen. Source: Nigel French

Juventus are considering moves for either Tottenham’s Christian Eriksen or Arsenal’s Mesut Ozil to be their new number 10.

Chelsea, Man City and PSG are all believed to be interested in Nice midfielder Jean-Michael Seri.

Retro deal of the day: Diego Forlan to Man United

Manchester United v Aston Villa Source: PA Archive/PA Images

It’s 16 years to the day since Man United signed Diego Forlan for £7.5 million from Independiente.

Forlan was not a success at Old Trafford, scoring sporadically and struggling to play regularly for a side that featured prolific Dutch striker Ruud van Nistelrooy.

He had greater success thereafter, however, impressing in La Liga with both Villarreal and Atletico Madrid, in addition to being awarded the Golden Ball at the 2010 World Cup for a Uruguay side that reached the semi-finals of the competition.

Somewhat surprisingly, at 38, Forlan is still active as a footballer, recently signing for Hong Kong side Kitchee SC.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

